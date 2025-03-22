News 9

Rail service disruptions due to fire

입력 2025.03.22 (23:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The wildfire in Uiseong has even halted train operations.

Please take note of the sections where operations have been suspended and plan accordingly.

Kim Jin-hwa reports.

[Report]

Korail has suspended train operations in the section between Andong and Gyeongju today (Mar. 22) for safety reasons.

This is due to the wildfire that has spread to the vicinity of the Hahwa Tunnel, which the central line passes through.

Uiseong is located at the midpoint of the central line connecting Cheongnyangni Station in Seoul and Bujeon Station in Busan.

Earlier, at 3:45 PM, the section from Andong to Uiseong was the first to be suspended, and from 6 PM, the suspension was expanded to include the section from Andong to Gyeongju.

Korail explained that made changes to the section because Gyeongju Station is easier for trains to stop at or turn back from compared to Uiseong Station.

Southbound trains will stop at Andong Station, while northbound trains will stop at Gyeongju Station.

Korail has arranged buses to transport train passengers between Andong Station and Gyeongju Station.

The timing for resuming operations on this section will be determined based on the situation of the wildfire suppression.

Korail urged passengers to use other transportation methods such as buses instead of trains, as strong winds in the Uiseong area are expected to prolong the firefighting efforts.

Meanwhile, major highways across the country are also experiencing traffic blockages due to the wildfire.

The Central Line Expressway, the section from Andong Junction to Cheongnyang IC on the Busan-Ulsan Line, and the section from Seoui Uiseong IC to Andong Junction on the Cheongju Yeongdeok Line have been completely blocked.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rail service disruptions due to fire
    • 입력 2025-03-22 23:19:48
    News 9
[Anchor]

The wildfire in Uiseong has even halted train operations.

Please take note of the sections where operations have been suspended and plan accordingly.

Kim Jin-hwa reports.

[Report]

Korail has suspended train operations in the section between Andong and Gyeongju today (Mar. 22) for safety reasons.

This is due to the wildfire that has spread to the vicinity of the Hahwa Tunnel, which the central line passes through.

Uiseong is located at the midpoint of the central line connecting Cheongnyangni Station in Seoul and Bujeon Station in Busan.

Earlier, at 3:45 PM, the section from Andong to Uiseong was the first to be suspended, and from 6 PM, the suspension was expanded to include the section from Andong to Gyeongju.

Korail explained that made changes to the section because Gyeongju Station is easier for trains to stop at or turn back from compared to Uiseong Station.

Southbound trains will stop at Andong Station, while northbound trains will stop at Gyeongju Station.

Korail has arranged buses to transport train passengers between Andong Station and Gyeongju Station.

The timing for resuming operations on this section will be determined based on the situation of the wildfire suppression.

Korail urged passengers to use other transportation methods such as buses instead of trains, as strong winds in the Uiseong area are expected to prolong the firefighting efforts.

Meanwhile, major highways across the country are also experiencing traffic blockages due to the wildfire.

The Central Line Expressway, the section from Andong Junction to Cheongnyang IC on the Busan-Ulsan Line, and the section from Seoui Uiseong IC to Andong Junction on the Cheongju Yeongdeok Line have been completely blocked.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.
김진화
김진화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 정부, ‘산불 피해’ 경남 산청군 특별재난지역 선포

[속보] 정부, ‘산불 피해’ 경남 산청군 특별재난지역 선포
산청 산불 실종자 2명 숨진 채 발견…진화율 30%로 급락

산청 산불 실종자 2명 숨진 채 발견…진화율 30%로 급락
경북 의성 산불 대응 3단계…<br>주민 천여 명 대피

경북 의성 산불 대응 3단계…주민 천여 명 대피
울산 울주군 산불 2단계…<br>고속도로 통제

울산 울주군 산불 2단계…고속도로 통제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.