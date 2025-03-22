Rail service disruptions due to fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The wildfire in Uiseong has even halted train operations.



Please take note of the sections where operations have been suspended and plan accordingly.



Kim Jin-hwa reports.



[Report]



Korail has suspended train operations in the section between Andong and Gyeongju today (Mar. 22) for safety reasons.



This is due to the wildfire that has spread to the vicinity of the Hahwa Tunnel, which the central line passes through.



Uiseong is located at the midpoint of the central line connecting Cheongnyangni Station in Seoul and Bujeon Station in Busan.



Earlier, at 3:45 PM, the section from Andong to Uiseong was the first to be suspended, and from 6 PM, the suspension was expanded to include the section from Andong to Gyeongju.



Korail explained that made changes to the section because Gyeongju Station is easier for trains to stop at or turn back from compared to Uiseong Station.



Southbound trains will stop at Andong Station, while northbound trains will stop at Gyeongju Station.



Korail has arranged buses to transport train passengers between Andong Station and Gyeongju Station.



The timing for resuming operations on this section will be determined based on the situation of the wildfire suppression.



Korail urged passengers to use other transportation methods such as buses instead of trains, as strong winds in the Uiseong area are expected to prolong the firefighting efforts.



Meanwhile, major highways across the country are also experiencing traffic blockages due to the wildfire.



The Central Line Expressway, the section from Andong Junction to Cheongnyang IC on the Busan-Ulsan Line, and the section from Seoui Uiseong IC to Andong Junction on the Cheongju Yeongdeok Line have been completely blocked.



This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!