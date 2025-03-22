Fire in the hills of Ulsan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Earlier, we reported on the forest fire in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province, and Uiseong, , and now we turn to Uljin County, Ulsan.



Unfortunately, the fire broke out in a hillside that is adjacent to the highway.



It was an impelling situation where drivers could feel the heat.



Reporter Jo Hee-soo has the story.



[Report]



The highway is completely covered in thick smoke.



Even in broad daylight, visibility was so poor that cars were moving slowly with their hazard lights on.



["I can't see ahead. Oh my, I can smell the burning."]



A fierce blaze was raging on the hillside next to the road.



The intense heat was felt even inside the cars.



[Highway passenger: "The smoke was so thick that I was worried about whether we could move forward. The fire is worse than I expected, and I felt the car getting a bit hot."]



Today (Mar. 22) at around 12:10 PM, a fire broke out in a hillside near the highway in Onsan-eup, Uljin County, Ulsan.



As the smoke from the forest fire spread, traffic control was continuously restricted and opened between the Onyang and Jang-an interchanges on the Busan-Ulsan Highway.



Driven by strong winds, the flames spread across the highway, reaching a nearby village with about 50 households.



As the acrid smell began to envelop the village, around 100 residents evacuated.



[Seo Jeong-ok/Uljin County, Ulsan: "The wind carried it towards our village. The smell was so pungent that we thought the fire would come to our village. That's when we started to stay outside the village."]



As the forest fire spread, the forestry authorities raised the alert level to Stage 2.



Firefighters and forestry officials deployed over 700 personnel, including firefighters and aerial support, to focus on preventing the spread of the flames.



However, the fire containment rate, which had once rose to 70%, dropped to 40% as night fell.



A fire defense line was established around the village, but due to the dry air and wind, nighttime firefighting operations are expected to be challenging.



This is KBS News, Jo Hee-soo.



