News 9

Gov't declares state of disaster

입력 2025.03.22 (23:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The forest fire situation right now is critical.

A state of natural disaster has been declared in Ulsan and the Gyeongsang regions.

This is Hwang Jeong-ho reporting.

[Report]

As of 6 PM today (Mar. 22), a state of disaster has been declared in Ulsan Metropolitan City, North Gyeongsang Province and South Gyeongsang Province.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety stated that this decision was made due to the extensive damage caused by forest fires nationwide, including in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province.

This disaster declaration marks the fifth instance following the forest fire in Yangyang, Gangwon Province in 2005 and the oil spill incident in Taean, South Chungcheong Province in 2007.

At 5:30 PM, a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters was established, led by Acting Minister Ko Ki-dong.

[Ko Ki-dong/Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters Chief: "We will mobilize all available resources to respond, while also quickly preparing support measures to help those affected return to their daily lives as soon as possible."]

Once a state of disaster is declared, a disaster alert is issued, and systematic measures such as emergency assembly of public officials, evacuation orders for residents, and emergency support are implemented.

For residents affected by the forest fire, emergency living support measures will be established, including the provision of temporary housing and disaster relief supplies.

Additionally, treatment and funeral support for the victims will also be provided.

The Korea Forest Service has raised the national crisis alert level for forest fire disasters to 'severe' or 'caution' across regions starting this afternoon, and the Fire Agency has issued a 'National Fire Mobilization Order' to fully mobilize available resources.

This is Hwang Jeong-ho from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gov't declares state of disaster
    • 입력 2025-03-22 23:47:22
    News 9
[Anchor]

The forest fire situation right now is critical.

A state of natural disaster has been declared in Ulsan and the Gyeongsang regions.

This is Hwang Jeong-ho reporting.

[Report]

As of 6 PM today (Mar. 22), a state of disaster has been declared in Ulsan Metropolitan City, North Gyeongsang Province and South Gyeongsang Province.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety stated that this decision was made due to the extensive damage caused by forest fires nationwide, including in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province.

This disaster declaration marks the fifth instance following the forest fire in Yangyang, Gangwon Province in 2005 and the oil spill incident in Taean, South Chungcheong Province in 2007.

At 5:30 PM, a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters was established, led by Acting Minister Ko Ki-dong.

[Ko Ki-dong/Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters Chief: "We will mobilize all available resources to respond, while also quickly preparing support measures to help those affected return to their daily lives as soon as possible."]

Once a state of disaster is declared, a disaster alert is issued, and systematic measures such as emergency assembly of public officials, evacuation orders for residents, and emergency support are implemented.

For residents affected by the forest fire, emergency living support measures will be established, including the provision of temporary housing and disaster relief supplies.

Additionally, treatment and funeral support for the victims will also be provided.

The Korea Forest Service has raised the national crisis alert level for forest fire disasters to 'severe' or 'caution' across regions starting this afternoon, and the Fire Agency has issued a 'National Fire Mobilization Order' to fully mobilize available resources.

This is Hwang Jeong-ho from KBS News.
황정호
황정호 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 정부, ‘산불 피해’ 경남 산청군 특별재난지역 선포

[속보] 정부, ‘산불 피해’ 경남 산청군 특별재난지역 선포
산청 산불 4명 숨져…진화율 30%로 급락

산청 산불 4명 숨져…진화율 30%로 급락
경북 의성 산불 대응 3단계…<br>주민 천여 명 대피

경북 의성 산불 대응 3단계…주민 천여 명 대피
울산 울주군 산불 2단계…<br>고속도로 통제

울산 울주군 산불 2단계…고속도로 통제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.