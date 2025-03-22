Gov't declares state of disaster

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The forest fire situation right now is critical.



A state of natural disaster has been declared in Ulsan and the Gyeongsang regions.



This is Hwang Jeong-ho reporting.



[Report]



As of 6 PM today (Mar. 22), a state of disaster has been declared in Ulsan Metropolitan City, North Gyeongsang Province and South Gyeongsang Province.



The Ministry of the Interior and Safety stated that this decision was made due to the extensive damage caused by forest fires nationwide, including in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province.



This disaster declaration marks the fifth instance following the forest fire in Yangyang, Gangwon Province in 2005 and the oil spill incident in Taean, South Chungcheong Province in 2007.



At 5:30 PM, a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters was established, led by Acting Minister Ko Ki-dong.



[Ko Ki-dong/Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters Chief: "We will mobilize all available resources to respond, while also quickly preparing support measures to help those affected return to their daily lives as soon as possible."]



Once a state of disaster is declared, a disaster alert is issued, and systematic measures such as emergency assembly of public officials, evacuation orders for residents, and emergency support are implemented.



For residents affected by the forest fire, emergency living support measures will be established, including the provision of temporary housing and disaster relief supplies.



Additionally, treatment and funeral support for the victims will also be provided.



The Korea Forest Service has raised the national crisis alert level for forest fire disasters to 'severe' or 'caution' across regions starting this afternoon, and the Fire Agency has issued a 'National Fire Mobilization Order' to fully mobilize available resources.



This is Hwang Jeong-ho from KBS News.



