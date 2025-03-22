Lawmakers shift focus to wildfires

동영상 고정 취소

The attention of the political sphere has also momentarily shifted today (Mar. 22) to the wildfires.



Acting Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok headed to the wildfire site, and both the ruling and opposition parties expressed their condolences for the fallen personnel.



Lee Ye-jin reports.



[Report]



Acting Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok visits the wildfire site in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province, to receive a report on the wildfire suppression situation.



Acting Prime Minister Choi instructed relevant agencies, including the Korea Forest Service, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Ministry of National Defense, and the Fire Agency, to mobilize all available equipment and personnel.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "I ask that you do your utmost to ensure that the fire is extinguished as soon as possible. While quick extinguishment is important, the most crucial thing is to prevent any loss of life."]



In particular, he emphasized the need for special caution regarding the safety of the firefighting personnel, as the wildfire is spreading rapidly due to strong winds.



He also checked the status of support supplies at evacuation facilities for residents and ordered a quick response to residents' requests.



The ruling and opposition parties expressed their condolences for the personnel who died during the firefighting efforts and united in wishing for the safe return of the missing individuals.



The People Power Party emphasized that the government must prioritize the protection of lives and the evacuation of residents, and should focus all efforts on proactive responses.



They particularly stated that it is urgent to enhance the response system to protect the safety of firefighting and rescue personnel, and pledged to responsibly cooperate in legislation and budgeting for wildfire suppression and recovery.



The Democratic Party also stated that nothing is more precious than human life and urged the government and local governments to do their best to protect lives.



They emphasized the need for special attention to the safety of personnel who are doing their utmost in wildfire containment and pledged to provide any necessary support.



KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.



