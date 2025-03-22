News 9

Wildfires nationwide worsened by winds

입력 2025.03.22 (23:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As reported, the wildfire situation is changing by the moment across different regions.

Let's connect to the KBS disaster broadcasting studio to take a comprehensive look at the nationwide wildfire situation.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae! First, please summarize the areas where the wildfires have been extinguished and those still ongoing?

[Reporter]

Yes, the areas marked on the map are where there were wildfires today (Mar. 22).

So far, the number of recorded wildfires has exceeded thirty.

The green areas indicate where the fires have been extinguished, while the red areas show where they are still ongoing.

As you can see, wildfires have erupted simultaneously across the country.

In particular, the wildfires in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province, and Uiseong, North have exceeded 100 hectares, prompting a level 3 alert.

The wildfire in Ulsan, Ulju-gun is at level 2, and the wildfire in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province is at level 1.

Let's take a closer look at the situation in Sancheong, where wildfires have been ongoing since yesterday (Mar. 21).

The red line indicates areas where flames are still present, while the yellow line indicates areas where the flames have been contained.

As of this morning, the Sancheong wildfire had only spread to the westernmost area.

However, from the afternoon, embers were carried by the wind, causing the wildfire to spread significantly.

The fire crossed roads and spread to other mountains, continuing to expand further.

As a result, the containment rate, which had once risen to 70%, has now dropped to 35%.

[Anchor]

The concerns about spring wildfires have become a reality, but what is the main reason for the simultaneous outbreaks?

[Reporter]

Yes, as seen in the Sancheong wildfire, strong winds have been analyzed as a factor that exacerbated the wildfires.

Let's take a look at the current wind patterns around the Korean Peninsula.

To the south, there is a high-pressure system, and to the north, a low-pressure system.

The clockwise winds around the high-pressure area and the counterclockwise winds around the low-pressure area have combined to create strong westerly winds.

Dry weather has also played a role.

Currently, there is a weather advisory in effect.

As you can see, a dry warning has been issued, particularly in the Yeongnam region.

This aligns with the areas where the wildfires are currently ongoing.

While the weather conditions have fueled the wildfires, most wildfires are caused by human activity.

Today's wildfire in Uiseong has been identified to have been caused by a visitor's negligence during a grave visit.

Smoking or burning waste while hiking or visiting graves is prohibited, and activities like burning fields or trash near mountains should also be avoided.

This has been reported from the disaster broadcasting studio.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Wildfires nationwide worsened by winds
    • 입력 2025-03-22 23:47:22
    News 9
[Anchor]

As reported, the wildfire situation is changing by the moment across different regions.

Let's connect to the KBS disaster broadcasting studio to take a comprehensive look at the nationwide wildfire situation.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae! First, please summarize the areas where the wildfires have been extinguished and those still ongoing?

[Reporter]

Yes, the areas marked on the map are where there were wildfires today (Mar. 22).

So far, the number of recorded wildfires has exceeded thirty.

The green areas indicate where the fires have been extinguished, while the red areas show where they are still ongoing.

As you can see, wildfires have erupted simultaneously across the country.

In particular, the wildfires in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province, and Uiseong, North have exceeded 100 hectares, prompting a level 3 alert.

The wildfire in Ulsan, Ulju-gun is at level 2, and the wildfire in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province is at level 1.

Let's take a closer look at the situation in Sancheong, where wildfires have been ongoing since yesterday (Mar. 21).

The red line indicates areas where flames are still present, while the yellow line indicates areas where the flames have been contained.

As of this morning, the Sancheong wildfire had only spread to the westernmost area.

However, from the afternoon, embers were carried by the wind, causing the wildfire to spread significantly.

The fire crossed roads and spread to other mountains, continuing to expand further.

As a result, the containment rate, which had once risen to 70%, has now dropped to 35%.

[Anchor]

The concerns about spring wildfires have become a reality, but what is the main reason for the simultaneous outbreaks?

[Reporter]

Yes, as seen in the Sancheong wildfire, strong winds have been analyzed as a factor that exacerbated the wildfires.

Let's take a look at the current wind patterns around the Korean Peninsula.

To the south, there is a high-pressure system, and to the north, a low-pressure system.

The clockwise winds around the high-pressure area and the counterclockwise winds around the low-pressure area have combined to create strong westerly winds.

Dry weather has also played a role.

Currently, there is a weather advisory in effect.

As you can see, a dry warning has been issued, particularly in the Yeongnam region.

This aligns with the areas where the wildfires are currently ongoing.

While the weather conditions have fueled the wildfires, most wildfires are caused by human activity.

Today's wildfire in Uiseong has been identified to have been caused by a visitor's negligence during a grave visit.

Smoking or burning waste while hiking or visiting graves is prohibited, and activities like burning fields or trash near mountains should also be avoided.

This has been reported from the disaster broadcasting studio.
정새배
정새배 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 정부, ‘산불 피해’ 경남 산청군 특별재난지역 선포

[속보] 정부, ‘산불 피해’ 경남 산청군 특별재난지역 선포
산청 산불 4명 숨져…진화율 30%로 급락

산청 산불 4명 숨져…진화율 30%로 급락
경북 의성 산불 대응 3단계…<br>주민 천여 명 대피

경북 의성 산불 대응 3단계…주민 천여 명 대피
울산 울주군 산불 2단계…<br>고속도로 통제

울산 울주군 산불 2단계…고속도로 통제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.