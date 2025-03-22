Wildfires nationwide worsened by winds

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As reported, the wildfire situation is changing by the moment across different regions.



Let's connect to the KBS disaster broadcasting studio to take a comprehensive look at the nationwide wildfire situation.



Reporter Jeong Sae-bae! First, please summarize the areas where the wildfires have been extinguished and those still ongoing?



[Reporter]



Yes, the areas marked on the map are where there were wildfires today (Mar. 22).



So far, the number of recorded wildfires has exceeded thirty.



The green areas indicate where the fires have been extinguished, while the red areas show where they are still ongoing.



As you can see, wildfires have erupted simultaneously across the country.



In particular, the wildfires in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province, and Uiseong, North have exceeded 100 hectares, prompting a level 3 alert.



The wildfire in Ulsan, Ulju-gun is at level 2, and the wildfire in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province is at level 1.



Let's take a closer look at the situation in Sancheong, where wildfires have been ongoing since yesterday (Mar. 21).



The red line indicates areas where flames are still present, while the yellow line indicates areas where the flames have been contained.



As of this morning, the Sancheong wildfire had only spread to the westernmost area.



However, from the afternoon, embers were carried by the wind, causing the wildfire to spread significantly.



The fire crossed roads and spread to other mountains, continuing to expand further.



As a result, the containment rate, which had once risen to 70%, has now dropped to 35%.



[Anchor]



The concerns about spring wildfires have become a reality, but what is the main reason for the simultaneous outbreaks?



[Reporter]



Yes, as seen in the Sancheong wildfire, strong winds have been analyzed as a factor that exacerbated the wildfires.



Let's take a look at the current wind patterns around the Korean Peninsula.



To the south, there is a high-pressure system, and to the north, a low-pressure system.



The clockwise winds around the high-pressure area and the counterclockwise winds around the low-pressure area have combined to create strong westerly winds.



Dry weather has also played a role.



Currently, there is a weather advisory in effect.



As you can see, a dry warning has been issued, particularly in the Yeongnam region.



This aligns with the areas where the wildfires are currently ongoing.



While the weather conditions have fueled the wildfires, most wildfires are caused by human activity.



Today's wildfire in Uiseong has been identified to have been caused by a visitor's negligence during a grave visit.



Smoking or burning waste while hiking or visiting graves is prohibited, and activities like burning fields or trash near mountains should also be avoided.



This has been reported from the disaster broadcasting studio.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!