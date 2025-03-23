Fire incidents in the city

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, there have been many concerns about fires due to the dry weather, and unfortunately, those fears have become a reality.



There have been numerous reports of fires not only in the mountains but also in urban areas.



Reporter Yang Min-cheol has compiled the details.



[Report]



Thick black smoke is rising endlessly.



There is a gas station near the site of the fire, raising concerns about additional damage.



[Fire Witness: "Ash was flying everywhere. The heat was intense. I was worried that if it spread towards the gas station, it might explode..."]



Today (Mar. 22) around 12:30 PM, a fire broke out at a factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.



At one point, a Level 2 response was issued. The fire was completely extinguished after about 5 hours.



There were no injuries from this fire, but as smoke spread nearby, the Hwaseong City Hall sent out safety advisory texts for residents to "close their windows and be cautious."



Flames and gray smoke are continuously billowing out of this warehouse building.



Around 11:10 AM today, a fire broke out in a warehouse building in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province.



Fire authorities confirmed that there were 20 20-liter diesel containers inside the warehouse and began extinguishing the fire. The fire was completely put out after about 6 hours.



Black scorch marks are clearly visible in front of the train doors.



At 11:20 AM today, a passenger's power bank caught fire inside an airport railroad train heading to Digital Media City Station in Mapo-gu, Seoul.



[Fire Witness/Voice Altered: "A man next to me was watching, and when the fire suddenly flared up, he tried to stomp on the (power bank) to try to quickly put it out."]



Passengers quickly took action to extinguish the fire, and there were no injuries, nor did it spread into a larger fire.



Bright red flames engulfed the entire factory.



Last night (Mar. 21) around 10 PM, a fire of unknown origin broke out at an auto parts factory in Jungri-dong, Daegu, and was extinguished after 8 hours.



There were no injuries from this fire, but it spread to nearby factories, burning down a total of 13 buildings.



Fire authorities and police are investigating the exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



