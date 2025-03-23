Sancheong fire: 2 missing persons dead

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's connect again to Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province, where the forest fire is most severe.



Reporter Park Gi-won! Is there anything different from when we connected a little while ago?



How is the firefighting operation going?



[Report]



A short while ago, two individuals who had been missing during the firefighting efforts in Sancheong were found dead.



A Gyeongnam provincial government official stated that the two were discovered near the site where the search for the missing persons was being conducted.



With this, the death toll from the Sancheong forest fire has risen to four.



The fire has spread from its point of origin, carried by strong winds, to four different areas on the mountainside several kilometers away.



As night falls and darkness envelops the surroundings, the flames can be seen clearly, spreading along the mountain ridges.



About two hours ago, as the sun set, all firefighting helicopters, numbering over 30, were withdrawn.



Therefore, the ground firefighting teams have transitioned to nighttime operations to directly approach the fire and extinguish it.



The forest fire, which started around 3:30 PM yesterday (Mar. 21), has not lost momentum for two days, maintaining a level 3 forest fire alert.



As of 5 PM today (Mar. 22), the fire containment rate remains at 35%.



The police have reportedly secured a statement from a farm owner near the ignition point, indicating that sparks from a brushcutter caused the fire.



With a dry weather advisory in effect at the fire site and strong winds continuing near the mountain peak, nighttime firefighting is proving to be challenging.



This has been KBS News' Park Gi-won reporting from the forest fire site in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province.



