Court rejects arrest warrant for PSS

[Anchor]



We will provide further updates on the forest fire shortly, and now we will move on to the impeachment trial situation.



The arrest warrant for Kim Seong-hoon, the Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service, was dismissed last night (Mar. 21).



The court found that there is room for dispute regarding the charges of obstructing the president's arrest.



With the dismissal of the arrest warrant, which the police had applied for after a difficult process through the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office, setbacks are expected in related investigations.



Shin Ji-soo reports.



[Report]



Kim Seong-hoon and Lee Kwang-woo, the Deputy and Chief of the Presidential Security Service, are leaving the police station detention center.



They underwent a substantive examination of the warrant for charges including obstructing the execution of President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest warrant, but the court's decision to dismiss it means they were not arrested.



[Kim Seong-hoon/Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service: "I am grateful for the wise judgment of the court and will faithfully follow any judicial procedures in the future."]



The court explained the reason for the dismissal of the warrant, stating, "There is room to dispute the criminal charges, and if arrested, their right to defense would be excessively restricted."



Regarding the police's concern about the destruction of evidence as a reason for arrest, the court found insufficient justification.



[Kim Kyung-soo/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "From the judge's perspective, it seems they judged that the suspects, who are executives of the security service, might argue that 'their actions were part of their security duties.'"]



The legal representatives of President Yoon welcomed the decision, stating that the legitimate execution of duties for presidential security was recognized.



They also claimed, "The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the police have been trying to incapacitate the security service," and insisted that "they must be held thoroughly accountable."



The police stated, "We respect the court's decision and will analyze the reasons for dismissal to determine the direction of future investigations."



Despite repeated rejections from the prosecution, the police had applied for a warrant review to the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office. But not being able to get through to the court, additional forced investigations are expected to be difficult.



The police had planned to secure the encrypted phone server which is considered key evidence in the martial law declaration case, after the detention of the security service leadership. Their investigation plan has been disrupted.



KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.



