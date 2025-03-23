PPP expects impeachment dismisssal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party expressed a welcoming stance, stating that the dismissal of the warrant against the security service leadership is a restoration of the rule of law.



At a large rally held in Chuncheon, Gagnwon Province, participants shouted for the dismissal of the presidential impeachment.



Lee Yoo-min reports.



[Report]



Members of the People Power Party attended an anti-impeachment rally held in Chuncheon.



[“Dismiss it!”]



They expressed expectations that the impeachment trial of President Yoon would be dismissed or rejected, and that he would soon return to his duties.



[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Member: “The dismissal of the impeachment is no longer a hope; it is a reality and a fact.”]



[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party Member: “The impeachment motion against the president has completely lost its ground.”]



A relay protest in front of the Constitutional Court has continued for the 12th day, pressuring the court by pointing out issues in the trial procedures.



[Kim Min-jeon/People Power Party Member: “There were very significant procedural flaws. The charge of insurrection was removed.”]



Regarding the dismissal of the arrest warrant for Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon of the Presidential Security Service, they emphasized that it is a “signal for the restoration of the rule of law,” saying that it confirms the illegality of the execution of the arrest warrant.



[Ho Jun-seok/People Power Party Spokesperson: “We will thoroughly investigate the illegal investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the illegal actions of the National Office of Investigation.”]



In response to the Democratic Party's proposal for an impeachment motion against acting Chair Choi Sang-mok, they continued their offensive, calling it a “self-harm act that binds the hands and feet of the economic head” and “a complete disruption of the constitution.”



The People Power Party expects that the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo next week to result in dismissal or rejection.



The party leadership will visit Asan, South Chungcheong Province tomorrow (Mar. 23) to support the re-election and by-election.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



