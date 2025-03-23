News 9

PPP expects impeachment dismisssal

입력 2025.03.23 (00:39)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party expressed a welcoming stance, stating that the dismissal of the warrant against the security service leadership is a restoration of the rule of law.

At a large rally held in Chuncheon, Gagnwon Province, participants shouted for the dismissal of the presidential impeachment.

Lee Yoo-min reports.

[Report]

Members of the People Power Party attended an anti-impeachment rally held in Chuncheon.

[“Dismiss it!”]

They expressed expectations that the impeachment trial of President Yoon would be dismissed or rejected, and that he would soon return to his duties.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Member: “The dismissal of the impeachment is no longer a hope; it is a reality and a fact.”]

[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party Member: “The impeachment motion against the president has completely lost its ground.”]

A relay protest in front of the Constitutional Court has continued for the 12th day, pressuring the court by pointing out issues in the trial procedures.

[Kim Min-jeon/People Power Party Member: “There were very significant procedural flaws. The charge of insurrection was removed.”]

Regarding the dismissal of the arrest warrant for Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon of the Presidential Security Service, they emphasized that it is a “signal for the restoration of the rule of law,” saying that it confirms the illegality of the execution of the arrest warrant.

[Ho Jun-seok/People Power Party Spokesperson: “We will thoroughly investigate the illegal investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the illegal actions of the National Office of Investigation.”]

In response to the Democratic Party's proposal for an impeachment motion against acting Chair Choi Sang-mok, they continued their offensive, calling it a “self-harm act that binds the hands and feet of the economic head” and “a complete disruption of the constitution.”

The People Power Party expects that the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo next week to result in dismissal or rejection.

The party leadership will visit Asan, South Chungcheong Province tomorrow (Mar. 23) to support the re-election and by-election.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP expects impeachment dismisssal
    • 입력 2025-03-23 00:39:22
    News 9
[Anchor]

The People Power Party expressed a welcoming stance, stating that the dismissal of the warrant against the security service leadership is a restoration of the rule of law.

At a large rally held in Chuncheon, Gagnwon Province, participants shouted for the dismissal of the presidential impeachment.

Lee Yoo-min reports.

[Report]

Members of the People Power Party attended an anti-impeachment rally held in Chuncheon.

[“Dismiss it!”]

They expressed expectations that the impeachment trial of President Yoon would be dismissed or rejected, and that he would soon return to his duties.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Member: “The dismissal of the impeachment is no longer a hope; it is a reality and a fact.”]

[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party Member: “The impeachment motion against the president has completely lost its ground.”]

A relay protest in front of the Constitutional Court has continued for the 12th day, pressuring the court by pointing out issues in the trial procedures.

[Kim Min-jeon/People Power Party Member: “There were very significant procedural flaws. The charge of insurrection was removed.”]

Regarding the dismissal of the arrest warrant for Deputy Chief Kim Seong-hoon of the Presidential Security Service, they emphasized that it is a “signal for the restoration of the rule of law,” saying that it confirms the illegality of the execution of the arrest warrant.

[Ho Jun-seok/People Power Party Spokesperson: “We will thoroughly investigate the illegal investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the illegal actions of the National Office of Investigation.”]

In response to the Democratic Party's proposal for an impeachment motion against acting Chair Choi Sang-mok, they continued their offensive, calling it a “self-harm act that binds the hands and feet of the economic head” and “a complete disruption of the constitution.”

The People Power Party expects that the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo next week to result in dismissal or rejection.

The party leadership will visit Asan, South Chungcheong Province tomorrow (Mar. 23) to support the re-election and by-election.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
이유민
이유민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

정부, ‘산불 피해’ 경남 산청군 특별재난지역 선포

정부, ‘산불 피해’ 경남 산청군 특별재난지역 선포
산청 산불 4명 숨져…<br>진화율 30%로 급락

산청 산불 4명 숨져…진화율 30%로 급락
경북 의성 산불 대응 3단계…<br>주민 천여 명 대피

경북 의성 산불 대응 3단계…주민 천여 명 대피
울산 울주군 산불 2단계…<br>진화율 33%

울산 울주군 산불 2단계…진화율 33%
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.