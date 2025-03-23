Opposition's impeachment pressure

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's take a look at the actions of the opposition parties.



The five opposition parties went out to the streets again today (Mar. 22), calling for the president's impeachment.



They emphasized that the president's ruling should be made before the sentencing date of Representative Lee Jae-myung's appeal

To find out why, reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the story.



[Report]



The five opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, gathered in Gwanghwamun.



They repeatedly called for the immediate impeachment of President Yoon by naming the eight constitutional justices.



["Moon Hyung-bae! Lee Mi-sun!"]



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "They must decide whether they will be recorded as constitutional justices who protected the constitutional order and democracy, or as justices who led the Republic of Korea to destruction..."]



They emphasized that the ruling on President Yoon should be made on the 25th, before the sentencing date of Representative Lee Jae-myung's appeal.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The Constitutional Court must not delay what it needs to do and must act immediately."]



They increased pressure in front of the Constitutional Court , stating that the ruling must be made by next week.



[Choi Min-hee/Democratic Party Member: "If there is no ruling by next week, all the people's arrows will point to the Constitutional Court..."]



They criticized the dismissal of the arrest warrant for Kim Seong-hoon, the deputy chief of the Security Office, as being due to the prosecution's negligence in attending the warrant review.



[Lee Geon-tae/Democratic Party Legal Spokesperson: "The prosecution is clearly showing that it stands on the side of the instigator of rebellion."]



In response to the criticism of the 'continued mass impeachment' against acting Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, they countered, "If there had been no rebellion, there would have been no impeachment."



The Democratic Party announced that it will not hold a walking march or a rally in Gwanghwamun tomorrow (Mar. 23).



It seems they will focus on public opinion campaigns for the impeachment of President Yoon in front of the Constitutional Court.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



