Large rally crowds over weekend

입력 2025.03.23 (00:39)

[Anchor]

The date for the presidential impeachment ruling is still unknown, and the city center of Seoul has become even more divided today (Mar. 22).

Reporter Lee Won-hee has visited the rally site.

[Report]

The road in front of Seoul City Hall was filled with supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

[“Stop the impeachment immediately. (Stop it.)”]

Rally participants held signs saying 'Dismiss the impeachment' and called for the immediate return of President Yoon.

[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor of Sarang Jeil Church: “We made Yoon Suk Yeol president, we have protected him until today, and even in this crisis, he has been revived because of our Gwanghwamun (rally).”]

In Yeouido, a prayer meeting were held, led by Protestant groups opposing the impeachment.

[“South Korea seems to be on the brink of collapse. But God will help us.”]

Pro-impeachment rallies were held around Gwanghwamun.

[“Until Yoon Suk Yeol is dismissed.”]

Participants held signs saying 'Immediate dismissal' and demanded a swift ruling from the Constitutional Court.

[Ji-woo/Pro-impeachment rally participant: “(The Constitutional Court) Why are you still stuck on today? We are shouting to put an end to this and send us to tomorrow. (The Constitutional Court) Announce the ruling date.”]

After the rally, participants marched around Anguk Station where the Constitutional Court is located.

[“Dismiss Yoon Suk Yeol.”]

With the ruling on Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment trial scheduled for next week, both pro and anti-impeachment rallies gathered large crowds. There were no physical clashes.

The police stated that they deployed over 4,000 personnel, including riot police and traffic officers, to ensure safety and manage traffic during the rallies.

KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

