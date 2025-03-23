Med students apply for readmission

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The movement for the return of medical students is becoming a reality.



On the deadline for their return yesterday (Mar. 21), about half of the students from some medical schools applied for readmission.



A subtle change is being detected among medical students who had been united in a protest of collective leave.



Kim Seong-su reports.



[Report]



Last night was the deadline for returning students at Yonsei University’s medical school.



In an urgent notice before the registration deadline, they announced that students who do not return will be expelled on the 28th.



As a result, it has been reported that about 300 students, including those who were originally attending classes, applied for readmission.



This is nearly half of the enrolled students.



Similarly, at Korea University’s medical school, which had the same deadline, a similar number of readmission applications have been received.



Although the national medical student organization has stated that their leave is legitimate and that they are prepared to take legal action, a different sentiment is being displayed from the general students.



[Korea University Medical School Student/Voice Altered: "We are all aware of it. There is a risk of being held back or expelled."]



The atmosphere at Yonsei and Korea University is likely to influence other universities, but the medical student organization has not yet issued any official statements.



Next week, the deadlines for medical students to return will continue, starting with Konyang University on the 24th, followed by Seoul National University on the 27th, and Jeonbuk National University on the 28th.



[Yang O-bong/President of Jeonbuk National University/Chairman of the Korean Council for University Education: "I expect many to return and engage in classes. The students currently have a good understanding of this..."]



Among medical professors, there are also voices encouraging students to return.



[Park Pyeong-jae/Chairman of the Korea University Medical School Faculty Committee: "Students should return, and the seniors will take responsibility for the subsequent issues..."]



Out of 40 medical schools nationwide, 35 have already rejected leave applications, and the rest will soon be finalized.



The government plans to block any tricks of registering for readmission then refusing to attend classes, as students may face being held back or expelled for not attending classes.



KBS News, Kim Seong-su.



