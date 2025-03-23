Sold-out KBO season openers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Professional baseball, which surpassed 10 million spectators last year and established itself as the most popular sport in the country, has opened today.



All games were sold out from the opening match.



This season's excitement is also extraordinary.



Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.



[Report]



At last, the season of baseball has arrived, and the areas in front of the stadiums were packed with fans, each filled with their own excitement.



[Park Soo-hyun/Lotte Fan: "I was so excited that I couldn't even sleep last night."]



[Jung Yoon-jae/LG Fan: "There are a lot of food options and people, so my heart was racing."]



There were about 110,000 spectators across five stadiums nationwide, marking the third consecutive year of sold-out opening game.



The number spectators to professional baseball has rapidly increased over the past three years, overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year marked the beginning of the 10 million spectator era.



This year, the exhibition games set a record for the highest average attendance, indicating even bigger box office success expectations.



The driving force behind this popularity is attributed to the unique cheering culture of Korean baseball, and the match between LG and Lotte teams at Jamsil was as much about the cheering competition as it was about the game.



LG's Moon Bo-kyung hit the league's first home run of the season against Lotte's Barnes, thrilling the fans in attendance.



[Moon Bo-kyung/LG: "It feels different to hit the league's first home run. I was a bit nervous playing in front of a full crowd after a long time. I really felt that the season has started."]



The cheering continued even after the game, with cheering competitions around the baseball stadium, which has now established itself as a new culture.



In Suwon, a drone show and an unmanned pitch attracted attention, while Hanwha's Shim Woo-jun hit a game-winning double against his former team, KT.



[Shim Woo-jun/Hanwha Eagles: "The competition is harsh, so our team has to win. (The goal is) to definitely make it to the top five for fall baseball. I believe we will make it for the Hanwha fans."]



In Gwangju, last year's champion KIA defeated NC 9 to 2, but the country's top hitter, Kim Do-young, faced a major setback as he was substituted in the third inning due to a thigh injury.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



