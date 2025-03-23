News 9

Key players benched for Jordan match

입력 2025.03.23 (01:10)

[Anchor]

Lee Kang-in, who collapsed during the match against Oman, has ultimately been released from the national team due to injury, leaving the team to face the tricky opponent Jordan without core players Lee Kang-in and Kim Min-jae.

This can be seen as the biggest crisis since the launch of Hong Myung-bo's team, and Coach Hong's tactical abilities are now under scrutiny.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.

[Report]

Lee Kang-in, who injured his ankle in the Oman match, was found to have a minor injury after a thorough examination.

However, to protect the players, Lee Kang-in, along with Baek Seung-ho and Jung Seung-hyun, has been excluded from the roster.

[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "They are very important players for us, but also for their club teams, so I decided to release them and will prepare for the match against Jordan."]

Ahead of the match against Jordan, a team in second place in the group, the Hong Myung-bo team is inevitably facing a setback.

Losing the irreplaceable Lee Kang-in, who is the center of the attacking strategy, following the loss of core defender Kim Min-jae, is critical.

Moreover, the opponent is Jordan, who eliminated us in the semifinals of the Asian Cup.

Al-Taamari, who inflicted painful goals on us at that time, is in peak condition, raising the anxiety.

[Seol Young-woo/National Football Team Player: "Forget everything else. I think we need to focus on bringing results in the next match, not matter what."]

With Lee Kang-in absent, the team is in a desperate situation, relying even more on the ace Son Heung-min.

With key players missing, it remains to be seen what tactical changes will occur, putting Coach Hong Myung-bo's tactical abilities to the test.

This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.

