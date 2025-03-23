Return of 'Smile Jumper'

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Smile jumper Woo Sang-hyeok has regained his smile by winning a gold medal in the high jump at the World Indoor Athletics Championships after three years.



Reporter Son Ki-seong reports on the secret behind his ability to soar again after shaking off the pain of finishing 7th at the Paris Olympics.



[Report]



Woo Sang-hyeok showed impressive jumping power, succeeding in 5 out of 6 attempts, except for a failure at 2m 24cm in the first round.



Before challenging 2m 28cm, Woo Sang-hyeok's unique star quality was on display.



["Let's go! Ah!"]



Continuing his unstoppable jumps, Woo Sang-hyeok bounced around like a child.



After clearing 2m 31cm in the first round, he let out a roar, seemingly in disbelief at his own achievement.



["Come on!"]



As Paris Olympic gold medalist Hamish Kerr and the American Kosiba were blocked by the 2m 31cm wall, Woo Sang-hyeok's gold medal was confirmed.



[Woo Sang-hyeok/World Indoor Championships Gold Medalist: "I was upset since last year's Paris Olympics, but that Olympics became my biggest driving force (to win the gold medal)."]



With this, Woo Sang-hyeok has started his comeback by winning all three international indoor competitions he participated in this season.



Learning from the experience of losing explosive power due to excessive weight loss during last year's Paris Olympics, he focused on strength training this season.



[Kim Geon-woo/KBS Athletics Commentator: "I saw him practicing a lot on the timing of converting horizontal speed to vertical speed at the last cloud. It seems he invested a lot of time in the sensory aspects."]



Returning home with the gold medal, Woo Sang-hyeok will challenge for another golden jump at the Asian Championships in Gumi in May and the World Outdoor Championships in Tokyo in September.



This is KBS News Son Ki-seong.



