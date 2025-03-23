HL Anyang secures championship

동영상 고정 취소

The pride of Korean ice hockey, HL Anyang, has defeated the Tohoku Free Blades and has reached the top of the regular league for the 8th time.



Recently struggling on their trip to Japan, HL Anyang showed a different performance at home.



Jeon Jung-woo delivered an outstanding performance with a hat trick, leading to a perfect 8-0 victory over Tohoku.



With a record of 17 wins and 13 losses this season, HL Anyang has secured the championship regardless of the results of the remaining games.



HL Anyang, which has won the Asia League regular season for the third consecutive time and the 8th time overall, will enter the final battle for the overall championship starting from the 29th.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!