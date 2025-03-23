News 9

Wildfires continue for third day

입력 2025.03.23 (22:26)

[Anchor]

In just three days, nearly 30 times the area of Yeouido has been lost to forest fires.

Tragically, four firefighters have also lost their lives.
First, let's go to reporter Kim Se-hyun for the national forest fire situation.

[Report]

Thick smoke rises as if to engulf the mountains.

["It has spread too much. It's spreading over there too."]

["The fire is huge!"]

The flames shoot up with the strong winds.

The ancient Unramsa temple was hopelessly consumed by the relentless fire.

The forest fire in Uiseong County, , started around 11:30 AM yesterday (Mar. 22) due to a visitor's carelessness.

Within three hours, it burned over 100 hectares, prompting an upgrade to the highest level of fire response, Level 3.

As of 6 PM today (Mar. 23), the active fire line has reached 39 km, and 1,503 residents from nearby villages are currently evacuated.

The sky is tinted orange with thick smoke from the forest fire.

The forest fire in Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang Province, has been at Level 3 for three days now.

The fire spread across the river, forcing residents to evacuate urgently.

[Heo Dong/Resident of Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province: "Bang, bang, bang, I heard explosion sounds, and when I turned around, the flames were already close, and it seemed like they would soon engulf where we were, so we left everything and immediately got into the car to move..."]

Despite overnight firefighting efforts, the fire has been difficult to extinguish, and four firefighters deployed to the scene have died.

The forest fire in Uljin County, Ulsan, was also raised to Level 3 this morning, and firefighting operations are ongoing.

The forest fires in Okcheon County, North Chungcheong Province, and Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, are at Level 2, with firefighting in progress.

In dry weather and strong winds, over 40 large and small forest fires have broken out yesterday and today.

Among them, there are three large forest fires at Level 3 and two at Level 2.

As simultaneous forest fires continue to rage, five of them have burned over 7,700 hectares of forest, nearly 30 times the area of Yeouido.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

