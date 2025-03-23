Most wildfire damage in Uiseong

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang Province, is an area that suffered the most damage in particular.



Houses were reduced to rubble, and a thousand-year-old temple was burned down.



Reporter Park Jin-young reports.



[Report]



A village in Uiseong County, , swept away by a forest fire.



Amidst the thick smoke, only the bare frames of farmhouses remain.



To prevent any potential loss of life, heavy machinery is mobilized to demolish houses in advance.



Residents who lost their homes in just moments are at a loss for words.



[Kim Min-soo/Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang Province: "They said it would take some time (for the firetruck) to get water. In that brief moment, the fire ignited and burned the house down before we could do anything."]



It is a small blessing that the cows, which were raised with care in order to cover hospital expenses for the father, survived.



[Kim Min-soo/Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang Province: "When the smoke came, the cows were coughing and mooing... I was very worried, thinking they might be dying."]



The warehouse where apples were stored also collapsed under the fierce force of the wildfire, and there is nothing salvageable from the burned apples.



[Kim Yang-soo/Representative of Agricultural Corporation: "Embers flew in from all directions, catching here and there. Our newly built factory is set to be completed next week, so it is not insured. The damage is enormous."]



The thousand-year-old temple, believed to have been founded by the Silla monk Uisang, has turned to ashes.



Among the seven buildings, six were burned to the point where they are unrecognizable.



Devotees urgently moved the Buddha statues and paintings to a nearby museum, preventing the loss of cultural heritage.



[Monk Doryun/Unramsa Temple: "I am truly sorry for not being able to protect the Buddha's domain, and I repent to Buddha. We must protect the Buddha's domain well."]



As of now, over 90 buildings, including houses and warehouses, have burned down due to the Uiseong forest fire, affecting 90 hectares of farmland and over 700 pigs.



This is KBS News, Park Jin-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!