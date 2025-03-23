News 9

Anxiety strikes elderly of Uiseong

[Anchor]

The rural village of Uiseong has a particularly high number of elderly residents.

Reporter Ryu Jae-hyun has the details on the urgent evacuation situation.

[Report]

Disaster relief tents are packed tightly in the gymnasium.

Elderly patients who hurriedly evacuated from the elderly care hospital are barely being stabilized with the help of nursing assistants.

As the flames approached the village, over 300 patients from the elderly care hospital and four facilities were urgently evacuated.

[Kim Myung-sun/Nursing Assistant: "As the embers were coming over, we thought we needed to respond quickly, so we sent the walking elderly out first..."]

Residents also fled without having time to gather their belongings.

They had to spend the night with their eyes wide open, fearing that the fierce flames would consume their homes.

[Kim Jeong-ae/Uiseong-eup, North Gyeongsang Province: "It's overwhelming. I thought it would be okay by tonight, but I couldn't sleep a wink last night. I'm worried, and I can't focus on anything. I need to bring something from home, but can't..."]

Due to this forest fire, 1,500 residents from 35 villages in Uiseong County, , have evacuated to places like the Uiseong gymnasium.

About 50 residents from the nearby Giran-myeon in Andong also stayed in shelters due to concerns about the spread of the fire.

[Oh Sang-kyun/Uiseong-eup, North Gyeongsang Province: "The fire is also coming down from behind, over there. It's burning right now. Our neighborhood is down there. We're worried because it's coming down from above. It would be good if it doesn't come down any further."]

As of this afternoon (Mar. 23), firefighting efforts have gained momentum, allowing half of the residents in the shelters to return home.

However, concerns are growing among residents that the fire may expand again overnight due to strong winds and the difficulty of deploying helicopters.

KBS News, Ryu Jae-hyun.

[Anchor]

The rural village of Uiseong has a particularly high number of elderly residents.

Reporter Ryu Jae-hyun has the details on the urgent evacuation situation.

[Report]

Disaster relief tents are packed tightly in the gymnasium.

Elderly patients who hurriedly evacuated from the elderly care hospital are barely being stabilized with the help of nursing assistants.

As the flames approached the village, over 300 patients from the elderly care hospital and four facilities were urgently evacuated.

[Kim Myung-sun/Nursing Assistant: "As the embers were coming over, we thought we needed to respond quickly, so we sent the walking elderly out first..."]

Residents also fled without having time to gather their belongings.

They had to spend the night with their eyes wide open, fearing that the fierce flames would consume their homes.

[Kim Jeong-ae/Uiseong-eup, North Gyeongsang Province: "It's overwhelming. I thought it would be okay by tonight, but I couldn't sleep a wink last night. I'm worried, and I can't focus on anything. I need to bring something from home, but can't..."]

Due to this forest fire, 1,500 residents from 35 villages in Uiseong County, , have evacuated to places like the Uiseong gymnasium.

About 50 residents from the nearby Giran-myeon in Andong also stayed in shelters due to concerns about the spread of the fire.

[Oh Sang-kyun/Uiseong-eup, North Gyeongsang Province: "The fire is also coming down from behind, over there. It's burning right now. Our neighborhood is down there. We're worried because it's coming down from above. It would be good if it doesn't come down any further."]

As of this afternoon (Mar. 23), firefighting efforts have gained momentum, allowing half of the residents in the shelters to return home.

However, concerns are growing among residents that the fire may expand again overnight due to strong winds and the difficulty of deploying helicopters.

KBS News, Ryu Jae-hyun.
