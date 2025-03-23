News 9

Smoke hampers firefighting efforts

[Anchor]

Next, we go to Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province.

This is where the forest fire broke out first, but the flames are not being contained.

The reason we are defenseless against it is due to the thick smoke.

This is Jo Mi-ryeong reporting.

[Report]

A firefighting helicopter has entered the airspace over the forest fire in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province.

Smoke rises like volcanic ash, billowing above the mountain peak.

The thick smoke wrapped around the mountain ridge makes it difficult to tell apart even the trees, let alone the flames.

At 6:30 AM, helicopters that were scheduled to be deployed as soon as it got light were unable to be mobilized.

[Nam Song-hee/International Forestry Cooperation Officer, Korea Forest Service: "When extinguishing a forest fire, helicopters fly at least 20 meters above the highest point of the trees, but the pilots cannot secure visibility, raising the risk of collision. Helicopters cannot take off in smoke."]

Covering the Sancheong area, the smoke, which has continued for three days, has become so thick that the sun is not visible even during the day.

The smoke has drifted to nearby Sugok-myeon, Jinju, causing over 260 residents to evacuate to a school auditorium.

As the smoke somewhat cleared and over 30 helicopters were sequentially deployed, firefighting efforts gained momentum in the afternoon.

However, strong winds with maximum speeds of 8 m/s at the mountain peak have caused embers to travel several kilometers, repeating the phenomenon of fire spreading.

The flames have spread to Okjong-myeon in the neighboring Hadong-gun, and the number of evacuated residents has increased to over 400.

[Son Kyung-mo/Head of village in Sancheong: "(The fire) started in one place and jumped like a will-o'-the-wisp, moving 200 to 300 meters in an hour, burning the entire village."]

In an instant, the spreading flames turned houses, temples, and vehicles into ashes.

Forest authorities are concerned that the forest fire spanning Sancheong and Hadong may become prolonged, as stronger winds are forecasted for tomorrow (Mar. 24).

This is KBS News, Jo Mi-ryeong reporting.

