Sancheong fire containment rate 70%

입력 2025.03.24 (00:36)

[Anchor]

We will now connect to the scene in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province.

Reporter Lee Dae-wan!

[Report]

As darkness falls, the band of the forest fire is becoming more visible on the ridgeline in the distance behind me.

As night approaches, the wind is picking up, and the flames are raging fiercely.

With the sunset, all helicopters have withdrawn, and we have entered the third night of nighttime firefighting.

The fire authorities are mobilizing all available resources for firefighting, but they have not been able to contain the flames.

Late in the afternoon, the forest fire approached near the village, and the area of the fire is actually expanding.

The fire containment rate, which was at 30% until the morning, increased to 70% by 6 PM as helicopter firefighting intensified.

However, the forest fire that started in Sancheong has spread flames up to 43 km to the nearby Okjong-myeon in Hadong-gun.

The estimated area affected by the forest fire has increased to 1,379 hectares, and the length of the flames that need to be extinguished is still significant at 13.5 km.

The forestry authorities have deployed over 240 firefighting vehicles and more than 2,400 personnel along with helicopters to focus all efforts on extinguishing the fire.

However, strong winds of up to 11 m/s are blowing near the mountain peak, and a dry weather warning has been issued, making firefighting difficult.

So far, it has been reported that 4 people have died and 6 have been injured due to the forest fire in Sancheong.

Concerns for safety due to the spread of the fire have led to the closure of 4 schools in Sancheong County, and one school has delayed its start time.

This has been KBS News' Lee Dae-wan reporting from the forest fire scene in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province.

이대완
