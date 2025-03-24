Mourning lost firefighters

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Firefighters who are the first to enter the scene of a desperate escape were not spared by the fierce wildfire.



Those who tragically lost their lives while battling the flames were visited by reporter Moon Geu-rin at the joint memorial site.



[Report]



The village swept away by the flames has turned into a heap of black ash.



The agricultural machinery that was in the yard has all burned, making it difficult to recognize its shape.



As of now, the wildfire in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province has burned down 16 houses and 2 factories, totaling 46 buildings.



Although they hurriedly escaped to save their lives, the people are left with nothing but despair about how to recover from the damage and how to continue with their lives.



[Jung Jeong-hee/Fire victim resident: "I feel so depressed and anxious right now, I can't even speak. My heart is racing. Everything, my house and the mountains, has burned down."]



Four individuals, including a firefighter and a public official who lost their lives during the firefighting efforts, were all found within a 100-meter radius of the 7th ridge of the mountain.



They were trapped by the flames, made a rescue request, and attempted to escape but ultimately did not return.



[Min Gye-jin/Sancheong Fire Department Captain: "When the other two came down, they said, 'It seems that two people have been sacrificed,' so our Sancheong 119 rescue team went and found them."]



Five firefighters in their 60s who were also involved in the firefighting efforts suffered burns but are in stable condition and their lives are not in danger.



The South Gyeongsang branch of the national public official union demanded a thorough investigation, stating that the accident occurred due to the hasty deployment of personnel during the initial firefighting efforts.



The county of Changnyeong, to which the victims belonged, has set up a joint memorial site at the Changnyeong County Gymnasium and designated a mourning period until the 27th.



This is KBS News, Moon Geu-rin reporting.



