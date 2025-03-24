News 9

Mourning lost firefighters

입력 2025.03.24 (00:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Firefighters who are the first to enter the scene of a desperate escape were not spared by the fierce wildfire.

Those who tragically lost their lives while battling the flames were visited by reporter Moon Geu-rin at the joint memorial site.

[Report]

The village swept away by the flames has turned into a heap of black ash.

The agricultural machinery that was in the yard has all burned, making it difficult to recognize its shape.

As of now, the wildfire in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province has burned down 16 houses and 2 factories, totaling 46 buildings.

Although they hurriedly escaped to save their lives, the people are left with nothing but despair about how to recover from the damage and how to continue with their lives.

[Jung Jeong-hee/Fire victim resident: "I feel so depressed and anxious right now, I can't even speak. My heart is racing. Everything, my house and the mountains, has burned down."]

Four individuals, including a firefighter and a public official who lost their lives during the firefighting efforts, were all found within a 100-meter radius of the 7th ridge of the mountain.

They were trapped by the flames, made a rescue request, and attempted to escape but ultimately did not return.

[Min Gye-jin/Sancheong Fire Department Captain: "When the other two came down, they said, 'It seems that two people have been sacrificed,' so our Sancheong 119 rescue team went and found them."]

Five firefighters in their 60s who were also involved in the firefighting efforts suffered burns but are in stable condition and their lives are not in danger.

The South Gyeongsang branch of the national public official union demanded a thorough investigation, stating that the accident occurred due to the hasty deployment of personnel during the initial firefighting efforts.

The county of Changnyeong, to which the victims belonged, has set up a joint memorial site at the Changnyeong County Gymnasium and designated a mourning period until the 27th.

This is KBS News, Moon Geu-rin reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Mourning lost firefighters
    • 입력 2025-03-24 00:36:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

Firefighters who are the first to enter the scene of a desperate escape were not spared by the fierce wildfire.

Those who tragically lost their lives while battling the flames were visited by reporter Moon Geu-rin at the joint memorial site.

[Report]

The village swept away by the flames has turned into a heap of black ash.

The agricultural machinery that was in the yard has all burned, making it difficult to recognize its shape.

As of now, the wildfire in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province has burned down 16 houses and 2 factories, totaling 46 buildings.

Although they hurriedly escaped to save their lives, the people are left with nothing but despair about how to recover from the damage and how to continue with their lives.

[Jung Jeong-hee/Fire victim resident: "I feel so depressed and anxious right now, I can't even speak. My heart is racing. Everything, my house and the mountains, has burned down."]

Four individuals, including a firefighter and a public official who lost their lives during the firefighting efforts, were all found within a 100-meter radius of the 7th ridge of the mountain.

They were trapped by the flames, made a rescue request, and attempted to escape but ultimately did not return.

[Min Gye-jin/Sancheong Fire Department Captain: "When the other two came down, they said, 'It seems that two people have been sacrificed,' so our Sancheong 119 rescue team went and found them."]

Five firefighters in their 60s who were also involved in the firefighting efforts suffered burns but are in stable condition and their lives are not in danger.

The South Gyeongsang branch of the national public official union demanded a thorough investigation, stating that the accident occurred due to the hasty deployment of personnel during the initial firefighting efforts.

The county of Changnyeong, to which the victims belonged, has set up a joint memorial site at the Changnyeong County Gymnasium and designated a mourning period until the 27th.

This is KBS News, Moon Geu-rin reporting.
문그린
문그린

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

동시다발 대형 산불 나흘째…‘여의도 면적 30배 <br>가까이 불탔다’

동시다발 대형 산불 나흘째…‘여의도 면적 30배 가까이 불탔다’
‘확산하는 불길’ 주택 등 90여 동 불타…천년 고찰도 삼켰다

‘확산하는 불길’ 주택 등 90여 동 불타…천년 고찰도 삼켰다
“몸만 빠져 나왔어요”…밤새 뜬눈으로 ‘노심초사’

“몸만 빠져 나왔어요”…밤새 뜬눈으로 ‘노심초사’
경북 의성 산불 사흘째…진화율 60%

경북 의성 산불 사흘째…진화율 60%
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.