Strong winds hamper fire containment

[Anchor]



Now, let's go to Ulsan Ulju County.



The reason we are looking into the situation here is that the fire, which started yesterday (Mar. 22), is spreading faster than expected.



Reporter Heo Seong-gwon is on the scene.



Reproter Heo!



[Report]



Yes, I am near the Onyang Interchange in Ulju-gun, where the forest fire has occurred.



Strong winds are preventing the firefighting efforts from gaining momentum.



The acrid smell has intensified, and the smoke has become thicker.



Due to the forest fire that has continued for two days, the forest authorities have raised the fire response level to 3 in Ulju-gun this morning (Mar. 23).



As the affected area has increased, more than 10 helicopters and over 2,300 personnel have been deployed to focus on firefighting efforts.



The fire suppression rate has remained at 70% throughout the day.



This is because the speed at which the fire is spreading with the strong winds is faster than the rate of fire extinguishing.



The forest authorities explained, " Due to the strong winds, the fire is spreading as much as the area that is being extinguished by helicopters ."



So far, it has been determined that over 190 hectares of the forest has burned.



As some of the flames have spread towards residential areas, evacuation orders have been expanded to include about 830 residents from six villages.



The forest authorities are preparing for the possibility of the fire spreading at night by deploying fire trucks around the villages to establish containment lines.



As night falls, helicopters have withdrawn, but about 1,000 public officials, police, and firefighters remain to continue nighttime firefighting operations.



However, strong winds with an average speed of over 8 m/s are forecasted overnight, raising concerns about difficulties in firefighting efforts.



This has been Heo Seong-gwon reporting from the forest fire site in Ulsan Ulju County for KBS News.



