Forecasted strong winds pose threat

[Anchor]



The reason the wildfire has spread uncontrollably is due to the extremely dry air and strong westerly winds.



Let's connect to the KBS disaster broadcasting studio to find out when this wind is expected to die down.



Reporter Lee Se-heum, can you tell us exactly where the highest level of wildfire response has been declared?



[Reporter]



Yes, as you saw earlier, large wildfires are occurring simultaneously.



There are three areas under the highest wildfire response level, 'Wildfire Level 3'.



The number of 'Level 2' areas increased to two, but it has now decreased to one as the main fire in Okcheon was brought under control a short while ago.



The wildfire in Sangcheong, South Gyeongsang Province has been ongoing for three days, and the wildfires in Uiseong and Uljin have been continuing for two days.



We have now entered nighttime firefighting operations.



First, let's take a look at the situation in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province, where the fire containment rate is the lowest.



According to the Korea Forest Service's wildfire situation map, the wildfire is estimated to have started yesterday (Mar. 22) morning in Anpyeong-myeon.



The red line indicates areas where the wildfire is ongoing, while the yellow line indicates areas that have been extinguished.



The wildfire has spread eastward, reaching about 20 km to the vicinity of Oksan-myeon.



As of 6 PM, the affected area in this region has been reported to be over 6,000 hectares, which is more than 20 times the size of Yeouido.



Compared to this morning (Mar. 23), the area has more than doubled, and the spread is strong with the fire containment rate remaining in the 60% range.



Next, in Sangcheong, South Gyeongsang Province, the flames have not been contained for three days.



As of 6 PM, the fire containment rate is at 70%, and while firefighting has been successful near the ignition point of Gukgoksan Mountain, the red fire line towards Okjong-myeon remains.



Let's check the situation on-site through nearby CCTV.



This is near Bancheon 1 Bridge.



On the right side of the screen, bright flames can be seen along the ridge.



Although it is a dark night, we can see that there is thick smoke in the surrounding area.



[Anchor]



Typically, wildfires are concentrated in March and April, but the speed and scale of this spread are unprecedented.



What is the reason for this?



[Reporter]



Yes, the early summer-like weather has also played a role.



The hot, dry westerly winds have caused the forests to become extremely parched, and the air has become even drier.



Today, the daytime temperatures across the country were about 10 degrees higher than average, with some areas recording the highest March temperatures.



As a result, dry weather advisories are continuously being expanded and strengthened.



A dry warning is in effect for Daegu and the eastern coast of North Gyeongsang Province, while a dry advisory is in effect for Yeongdong, Gangwon Province and the inland areas of Yeongnam.



The risk of wildfires has significantly increased nationwide.



[Anchor]



Ultimately, the key factor is the wind.



What can we expect tomorrow (Mar. 24)?



[Reporter]



Yes, strong winds that pose a threat to wildfires are forecasted for tomorrow.



As a low-pressure system approaches from the north, the westerly winds between the southern high-pressure system are expected to strengthen further.



From tomorrow, strong winds of 15 m/s are expected in most regions nationwide. Particularly in mountainous areas, winds exceeding 20 m/s, equivalent to typhoon strength, may occur.



This could facilitate the easy spread of wildfires and promote the 'spot fire phenomenon' where embers are carried by the wind, so preparations are necessary.



The risk of wildfires will continue to rise until the rain forecasted for Thursday.



This has been reported from the Disaster Media Center.



