Gov't support for fire disaster areas
입력 2025.03.24 (00:36)
[Anchor]
The government's response has been pressing due to the unprecedented wildfires.
They have decided to provide emergency special grants to the areas declared a state of disaster.
Lee Hyun-jun reports.
[Report]
Acting President Choi Sang-mok visited the wildfire site in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province yesterday (Mar. 22).
Today (Mar. 23), he held a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters meeting and reiterated that all resources will be mobilized for wildfire extinguishing.
He also urged thorough wildfire prevention and preparedness.
Acting President Choi specifically announced that 2.6 billion won in disaster safety special grants will be urgently provided to Ulsan, , and South Gyeongsang Province, and that 50 million won will be allocated for disaster relief for the victims in the Sancheong area.
[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "I will pay even more careful attention to support for the bereaved families and victims, and to the recovery of the daily lives of the displaced."]
The presidential office also held a meeting of senior secretaries to discuss measures for early wildfire extinguishing.
A presidential office official stated, "There was a consensus that we should concentrate all efforts on extinguishing the main fire and ensure thorough preparations for nighttime operations."
President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed his condolences for the four lives lost during the wildfire extinguishing process through social media, and conveyed his comfort to the victims.
This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.
