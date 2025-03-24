News 9

Train derailed at Shindorim Station

입력 2025.03.24 (00:36)

[Anchor]

This morning, there was a train derailment accident at Sindorim Station in Seoul.

Train operations were suspended for over 9 hours in some sections, causing chaos in the area.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

[“Due to a train derailment, trains heading towards Daerim can not depart...”]

Train operations have been halted at this subway station.

Employees dispatched for emergency repairs are busily moving around.

At around 7:50 AM today (Mar. 23), a train derailment accident occurred on Line 2 at Sindorim Station.

At the time, the train was being released from the depot to start its operation.

The released train ignored a stop signal and continued, causing the first car of the 10-car train to derail as it passed the end of the track.

As a result of this accident, train operations on Line 2 were halted from Hongik University Station to Seoul National University Station.

Although 14 buses were provided as alternative transportation, confusion ensued in various places.

Passengers unable to use the train formed a line of about 10 meters to take the substitute buses.

[Kim Soon-hwa/Seoul Dongjak-gu: “My legs and back hurt, so I’m really frustrated right now. I've waited for over an hour.”]

[Lee Hwa-ja/Incheon Bupyeong-gu: “I’ve been standing for 30 minutes now. I’m not just hanging around; I’m someone who is going to work.”]

Train operations resumed approximately 9 hours and 40 minutes after the accident.

The Seoul Transportation Corporation is currently investigating the exact cause of the accident.

Smoke is continuously rising from the mountain.

Around 2 PM today, a fire broke out in the hills of Saengyeon-dong, Dongducheon City, and was extinguished after about 4 hours.

There were no casualties, but 0.4 hectares of forest was burned.

Around 1:30 PM today, a fire broke out in a 5-ton cargo truck at the Jeongneung Tunnel in Jongno-gu, Seoul, and was extinguished after about 50 minutes.

There were no casualties, but traffic in both directions at the entrance of the Jeongneung Tunnel on the inner circular road was temporarily blocked.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

현예슬
현예슬 기자

