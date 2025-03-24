DP to set up “tent headquarters”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



While it is still uncertain when the ruling date for President Yoon's impeachment trial will be, tensions are rising in the political arena.



The Democratic Party will set up a "tent headquarters" for the first time in 12 years and will hold its first on-site Supreme Council meeting tomorrow (Mar. 24).



Kim Cheong-yun reports.



[Report]



The Democratic Party has been urging the swift impeachment of President Yoon.



Following yesterday (Mar. 22nd), they once again pressured the Constitutional Court by demanding a set ruling date.



They are asking for a decision on impeachment to be made on the 25th, the day after Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's ruling, and one day before the ruling of Representative Lee Jae-myung's election law trial appeal.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "It is time for the Constitutional Court to make a firm decision and not evade its duty to uphold constitutional order and democracy."]



They announced plans to set up a tent headquarters in Gwanghwamun starting tomorrow, vowing to fight alongside the public until the impeachment ruling is made.



Starting with tomorrow's on-site Supreme Council meeting, they plan to hold various meetings and use it as a base for their battle outside the National Assembly. This marks the first time in 12 years that the Democratic Party has set up a tent headquarters.



They have decided to push for a resolution urging a swift impeachment trial and plan to hold a full committee meeting before the plenary session to address it.



[Park Seong-jun/Democratic Party Senior Deputy Floor Leader: "The swift ruling of the Constitutional Court on impeachment is not only the path to normalizing the National Assembly but also to normalizing the country and reviving the economy..."]



The Democratic Party expressed condolences for the nationwide damage caused by wildfires and pledged to do their best in firefighting and recovery support.



Regarding President Yoon's message related to the wildfires, they criticized him as an arsonist who ignited the flames of insurrection, emphasizing that his impeachment would be the solution.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



