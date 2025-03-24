News 9

DP to set up “tent headquarters”

입력 2025.03.24 (01:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

While it is still uncertain when the ruling date for President Yoon's impeachment trial will be, tensions are rising in the political arena.

The Democratic Party will set up a "tent headquarters" for the first time in 12 years and will hold its first on-site Supreme Council meeting tomorrow (Mar. 24).

Kim Cheong-yun reports.

[Report]

The Democratic Party has been urging the swift impeachment of President Yoon.

Following yesterday (Mar. 22nd), they once again pressured the Constitutional Court by demanding a set ruling date.

They are asking for a decision on impeachment to be made on the 25th, the day after Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's ruling, and one day before the ruling of Representative Lee Jae-myung's election law trial appeal.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "It is time for the Constitutional Court to make a firm decision and not evade its duty to uphold constitutional order and democracy."]

They announced plans to set up a tent headquarters in Gwanghwamun starting tomorrow, vowing to fight alongside the public until the impeachment ruling is made.

Starting with tomorrow's on-site Supreme Council meeting, they plan to hold various meetings and use it as a base for their battle outside the National Assembly. This marks the first time in 12 years that the Democratic Party has set up a tent headquarters.

They have decided to push for a resolution urging a swift impeachment trial and plan to hold a full committee meeting before the plenary session to address it.

[Park Seong-jun/Democratic Party Senior Deputy Floor Leader: "The swift ruling of the Constitutional Court on impeachment is not only the path to normalizing the National Assembly but also to normalizing the country and reviving the economy..."]

The Democratic Party expressed condolences for the nationwide damage caused by wildfires and pledged to do their best in firefighting and recovery support.

Regarding President Yoon's message related to the wildfires, they criticized him as an arsonist who ignited the flames of insurrection, emphasizing that his impeachment would be the solution.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DP to set up “tent headquarters”
    • 입력 2025-03-24 01:10:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

While it is still uncertain when the ruling date for President Yoon's impeachment trial will be, tensions are rising in the political arena.

The Democratic Party will set up a "tent headquarters" for the first time in 12 years and will hold its first on-site Supreme Council meeting tomorrow (Mar. 24).

Kim Cheong-yun reports.

[Report]

The Democratic Party has been urging the swift impeachment of President Yoon.

Following yesterday (Mar. 22nd), they once again pressured the Constitutional Court by demanding a set ruling date.

They are asking for a decision on impeachment to be made on the 25th, the day after Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's ruling, and one day before the ruling of Representative Lee Jae-myung's election law trial appeal.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "It is time for the Constitutional Court to make a firm decision and not evade its duty to uphold constitutional order and democracy."]

They announced plans to set up a tent headquarters in Gwanghwamun starting tomorrow, vowing to fight alongside the public until the impeachment ruling is made.

Starting with tomorrow's on-site Supreme Council meeting, they plan to hold various meetings and use it as a base for their battle outside the National Assembly. This marks the first time in 12 years that the Democratic Party has set up a tent headquarters.

They have decided to push for a resolution urging a swift impeachment trial and plan to hold a full committee meeting before the plenary session to address it.

[Park Seong-jun/Democratic Party Senior Deputy Floor Leader: "The swift ruling of the Constitutional Court on impeachment is not only the path to normalizing the National Assembly but also to normalizing the country and reviving the economy..."]

The Democratic Party expressed condolences for the nationwide damage caused by wildfires and pledged to do their best in firefighting and recovery support.

Regarding President Yoon's message related to the wildfires, they criticized him as an arsonist who ignited the flames of insurrection, emphasizing that his impeachment would be the solution.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.
김청윤
김청윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

동시다발 대형 산불 나흘째…‘여의도 면적 30배 <br>가까이 불탔다’

동시다발 대형 산불 나흘째…‘여의도 면적 30배 가까이 불탔다’
‘확산하는 불길’ 주택 등 90여 동 불타…천년 고찰도 삼켰다

‘확산하는 불길’ 주택 등 90여 동 불타…천년 고찰도 삼켰다
“몸만 빠져 나왔어요”…밤새 뜬눈으로 ‘노심초사’

“몸만 빠져 나왔어요”…밤새 뜬눈으로 ‘노심초사’
경북 의성 산불 사흘째…진화율 60%

경북 의성 산불 사흘째…진화율 60%
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.