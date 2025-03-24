News 9

PM Han Suck-soo ruling on Monday

[Anchor]

Now, we will continue with news regarding the impeachment situation.

Tomorrow (Mar. 24) at 10 AM, the verdict on the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will be announced.

There are also issues connected to President Yoon's impeachment trial, leading to speculation that this could serve as a preview.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung has summarized the key issues to watch for.

[Report]

One of the main reasons for the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is that he "assisted, tolerated, or abetted an unconstitutional and illegal emergency martial law."

The "unconstitutionality of the martial law" is essentially a precondition for the impeachment of the Prime Minister, which raises the possibility that the Constitutional Court may examine the legality of the emergency martial law declared on December 3 before addressing President Yoon's impeachment trial.

[Jeon Hak-seon/Professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies: "Prime Minister Han said, 'The Cabinet meeting itself was not normal, and there was no countersignature.' If this is the case, it means that there are procedural flaws in the declaration of the emergency martial law."]

The Constitutional Court may respond to the claims of "procedural flaws" made by President Yoon's side.

President Yoon's team is raising issues regarding the Constitutional Court accepting investigation records as evidence, and the National Assembly's arbitrary withdrawal of the insurrection charge after the impeachment motion passed, which are points that also apply to the Prime Minister's case.

However, there is also outlook that the Constitutional Court may not address these substantive judgments at all.

First, it could determine that Prime Minister Han was not substantially involved in the process of declaring martial law.

[Cha Jin-ah/Professor at Korea University: "If he opposed and dissuaded the declaration of martial law and had no involvement in it, then... there is no need to judge the unconstitutionality and illegality of the martial law declaration."]

Additionally, it may be judged that the impeachment motion against Prime Minister Han, who was acting as the President, requires 200 votes in favor, leading to the possibility of a 'dismissal' decision due to procedural defects in the motion itself.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

