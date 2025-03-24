News 9

LG wins both opening game series

입력 2025.03.24 (01:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In a historic first for professional baseball, all games in the opening two-game series were sold out, and LG showcased the winning formula of baseball, achieving two consecutive victories.

They truly hit well, pitched well, and fielded well.

This is reporter Moon Young-kyu's report.

[Report]

Over the course of two days, approximately 220,000 fans attended nationwide, setting a record for the highest attendance in an opening two-game series. LG's performance was as heated as the popularity of baseball.

Second-year starter Son Joo-young dominated the Lotte lineup with seven scoreless innings, announcing the birth of a new ace.

His curveball was exquisite, and with the ABS strike zone lowered this season, Son Joo-young's curve is expected to shine even more.

In the batting lineup, Moon Bo-kyung opened the scoring with a home run in the first inning for the second consecutive game.

Additionally, home runs from veterans Park Dong-won and Austin, as well as a home run from the long-time prospect Song Chan-eui, and Moon Jung-bin hitting his first career home run created a perfect blend of old and new talent.

In the eighth inning, with the bases loaded, Moon Bo-kyung's amazing diving catch showcased the harmony of pitching, hitting, and defense, leading LG to their second consecutive victory.

LG's opening two-game series was flawless, scoring 22 runs while allowing only 4, hitting 7 home runs, and achieving 28 hits with no errors.

[Yeom Kyung-yeop/LG Manager: "I believe that moving forward, LG Twins should be led by hitter Moon Bo-kyung and pitcher Son Joo-young. I think they will grow another level through this season."]

Hanwha rookie Jung Woo-joo made his debut by throwing a pitch at 155 km/h and had a scoreless inning, while Noh Si-hwan hit home runs in two consecutive games, but he was not the star.

In the first extra inning of the season, 'Mr. Walk-off' KT Bae Jeong-dae led his team to their first walk-off victory of the season with his ninth career walk-off hit.

NC defeated KIA 5-4, marking the first win for new manager Lee Ho-jun.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • LG wins both opening game series
    • 입력 2025-03-24 01:58:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

In a historic first for professional baseball, all games in the opening two-game series were sold out, and LG showcased the winning formula of baseball, achieving two consecutive victories.

They truly hit well, pitched well, and fielded well.

This is reporter Moon Young-kyu's report.

[Report]

Over the course of two days, approximately 220,000 fans attended nationwide, setting a record for the highest attendance in an opening two-game series. LG's performance was as heated as the popularity of baseball.

Second-year starter Son Joo-young dominated the Lotte lineup with seven scoreless innings, announcing the birth of a new ace.

His curveball was exquisite, and with the ABS strike zone lowered this season, Son Joo-young's curve is expected to shine even more.

In the batting lineup, Moon Bo-kyung opened the scoring with a home run in the first inning for the second consecutive game.

Additionally, home runs from veterans Park Dong-won and Austin, as well as a home run from the long-time prospect Song Chan-eui, and Moon Jung-bin hitting his first career home run created a perfect blend of old and new talent.

In the eighth inning, with the bases loaded, Moon Bo-kyung's amazing diving catch showcased the harmony of pitching, hitting, and defense, leading LG to their second consecutive victory.

LG's opening two-game series was flawless, scoring 22 runs while allowing only 4, hitting 7 home runs, and achieving 28 hits with no errors.

[Yeom Kyung-yeop/LG Manager: "I believe that moving forward, LG Twins should be led by hitter Moon Bo-kyung and pitcher Son Joo-young. I think they will grow another level through this season."]

Hanwha rookie Jung Woo-joo made his debut by throwing a pitch at 155 km/h and had a scoreless inning, while Noh Si-hwan hit home runs in two consecutive games, but he was not the star.

In the first extra inning of the season, 'Mr. Walk-off' KT Bae Jeong-dae led his team to their first walk-off victory of the season with his ninth career walk-off hit.

NC defeated KIA 5-4, marking the first win for new manager Lee Ho-jun.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu reporting.
문영규
문영규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

동시다발 대형 산불 나흘째…‘여의도 면적 30배 <br>가까이 불탔다’

동시다발 대형 산불 나흘째…‘여의도 면적 30배 가까이 불탔다’
‘확산하는 불길’ 주택 등 90여 동 불타…천년 고찰도 삼켰다

‘확산하는 불길’ 주택 등 90여 동 불타…천년 고찰도 삼켰다
“몸만 빠져 나왔어요”…밤새 뜬눈으로 ‘노심초사’

“몸만 빠져 나왔어요”…밤새 뜬눈으로 ‘노심초사’
경북 의성 산불 사흘째…진화율 60%

경북 의성 산불 사흘째…진화율 60%
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.