LG wins both opening game series

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In a historic first for professional baseball, all games in the opening two-game series were sold out, and LG showcased the winning formula of baseball, achieving two consecutive victories.



They truly hit well, pitched well, and fielded well.



This is reporter Moon Young-kyu's report.



[Report]



Over the course of two days, approximately 220,000 fans attended nationwide, setting a record for the highest attendance in an opening two-game series. LG's performance was as heated as the popularity of baseball.



Second-year starter Son Joo-young dominated the Lotte lineup with seven scoreless innings, announcing the birth of a new ace.



His curveball was exquisite, and with the ABS strike zone lowered this season, Son Joo-young's curve is expected to shine even more.



In the batting lineup, Moon Bo-kyung opened the scoring with a home run in the first inning for the second consecutive game.



Additionally, home runs from veterans Park Dong-won and Austin, as well as a home run from the long-time prospect Song Chan-eui, and Moon Jung-bin hitting his first career home run created a perfect blend of old and new talent.



In the eighth inning, with the bases loaded, Moon Bo-kyung's amazing diving catch showcased the harmony of pitching, hitting, and defense, leading LG to their second consecutive victory.



LG's opening two-game series was flawless, scoring 22 runs while allowing only 4, hitting 7 home runs, and achieving 28 hits with no errors.



[Yeom Kyung-yeop/LG Manager: "I believe that moving forward, LG Twins should be led by hitter Moon Bo-kyung and pitcher Son Joo-young. I think they will grow another level through this season."]



Hanwha rookie Jung Woo-joo made his debut by throwing a pitch at 155 km/h and had a scoreless inning, while Noh Si-hwan hit home runs in two consecutive games, but he was not the star.



In the first extra inning of the season, 'Mr. Walk-off' KT Bae Jeong-dae led his team to their first walk-off victory of the season with his ninth career walk-off hit.



NC defeated KIA 5-4, marking the first win for new manager Lee Ho-jun.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu reporting.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!