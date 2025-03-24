Uiseong wildfire containment rate 60%

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's connect to the wildfire site in Uiseong.



Reporter Park Jun-woo, you are standing in front of the Forest Service command center tents behind you.



How is the nighttime firefighting operation progressing?



[Report]



Yes, although the sun has set, the area near the wildfire site is engulfed in thick smoke.



The forest authorities have switched to a nighttime firefighting system as night fell, deploying over 1,800 personnel, including special firefighting teams, to focus on preventing the spread of the wildfire.



The national crisis alert for the wildfire disaster is at the 'serious' level, and the wildfire alert Level 3 has been maintained for the second day.



Today (Mar. 23), strong winds exceeding 17 m/s blew in Uiseong, causing the fire containment rate to drop to 2% at one point in the morning.



Fortunately, as the wind calmed to around 1 m/s, the current fire containment rate is at 60%.



The affected area of the wildfire is over 4,600 hectares, and out of a total fire line of 90.8 kilometers, the remaining length of the fire is 37.5 kilometers.



Korea Electric Power Corporation has cut off power supply to 20 out of 55 transmission towers in the section between the Angye substation and the Uiseong substation due to concerns over wildfire damage.



Train operations on the central line between Andong and Gyeongju, which were suspended due to the wildfire, have resumed, but the section of the Seosan–Yeongdeok Expressway between West Uiseong IC and Andong junction is again restricted in both directions.



Uiseong County has confirmed the identity of the 50-year-old visitor who started this wildfire and plans to investigate and file charges once the firefighting is completed.



This has been KBS News' Park Jun-woo reporting from the wildfire site in Uiseong County, Gyeongbuk.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!