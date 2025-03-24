Three Korean women missing in U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

Three Korean tourists who visited the Grand Canyon in the United States have been missing for ten days.



The police have launched a focused search based on the last confirmed location information.



Kim Ji-sook reports.



Three Korean women traveling in the western United States have been out of contact for ten days, prompting local police to begin an investigation.



The missing individuals are 33-year-old Lee, her 59-year-old mother Kim, and Kim's 54-year-old sister.



They were originally scheduled to return on the 17th.



However, after losing contact on the 13th, their family in Korea reported it to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, leading to the start of the investigation.



Their last known location was near the Grand Canyon.



Local police stated that the GPS signal from their rental car indicated they passed a highway heading to Las Vegas around 3:30 PM on the 13th.



This location is just 1.6 km away from the site of a 22-car pileup caused by a winter storm.



Two people died and 16 were injured, but the police have determined that there are no missing Koreans among them.



However, the situation is complicated as the vehicles were completely destroyed by fire during the collision, making it difficult to confirm the possibility of the missing individuals being victims.



[John Paxton/Spokesperson for the Coconino County Police in Arizona: "Since the 13th, there has been no phone pings that we've seen, no phone calls, no credit card use. And that GPS, there's never been another point on that GPS on that vehicle. So that does make it difficult."]



Local police have stated that there is currently no indication of criminal involvement.



They are also distributing flyers containing the identities of the missing persons and continuing the search in the surrounding areas using helicopters and other resources.



This is Kim Ji-sook reporting for KBS News from Washington.



