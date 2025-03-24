Crackdown property transactions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Starting tomorrow (Mar. 24), it will no longer be possible to purchase apartments in the Gangnam area without actual residence.



The so-called gap investment, which involves buying a house with a jeonse, will be completely blocked.



In an effort to catch speculative demand of those trying to board the last train for the so-called "Gangnam gap investment", the Seoul city government has launched a focused crackdown.

But the market is confused with the back-and-forth land transaction permit system.



Kim Seong-su reports.



[Report]



Ahead of the re-implementation of the land transaction permit system, the Seoul city inspection team visited a real estate in the Gangnam area.



["Excuse me. We are from the Seoul city government."]



They are checking for speculative demand such as the so-called 'last train transactions'.



The Seoul city government is reviewing the apartment transaction records of over 130 real estate properties in the Gangnam area from the past month.



So far, they have identified 17 suspicious transactions that may involve illegal gifts or loans.



Since the announcement of the re-implementation of the land transaction permit system on the 19th, the rise in housing prices in the Gangnam area has somewhat subsided.



[Real estate agent/voice altered: "Properties that were listed at 3 billion won are now being offered at 2.9 billion, then 2.75 billion..."]



However, there are criticisms that the Seoul city government has been lax in its response, only stirring up housing prices after lifting the permit system and then belatedly launching a crackdown.



During the month since the land transaction permit system was lifted, the gap investment ratio in the three districts of Gangnam, Seocho and Songpa has continued to show abnormal signs of increase.



[Jeong Taek-soo/Real Estate Policy Team, Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice: "Even if they conduct inspections on illegal transactions that occurred over the past month, the already increased real estate prices are causing damage..."]



In neighboring districts like Dongjak and Gangdong, homeowners are starting to withdraw listings due to expectations of a balloon effect, causing housing prices to begin rising again.



[Kwon Dae-jung/Professor, Graduate School of Real Estate, Sogang University: "There is an expectation that as investors spread to areas outside of the regulated zones, prices will rise."]



Meanwhile, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has stated that his closest aides will take responsibility for the policy decision failures, but he has not yet accepted their resignations.



KBS News, Kim Seong-su.



