News 9

PPP criticize DP's intimidation

입력 2025.03.24 (01:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In response to the news of the Democratic Party setting up its tent headquarters, the People Power Party criticized it as judicial intimidation and a buildup to resist the impeachment ruling.

They also called for the suspension of outdoor rallies in consideration of the fire disaster situation.

Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the details.

[Report]

The People Power Party strongly condemned the Democratic Party's plan for a tent headquarters battle.

They pointed out that it is a violation of the separation of powers for the legislature to intimidate the judiciary to impeach the president.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Isn't the installation of the tent headquarters a preparation to resist if the Constitutional Court's decision goes against their wishes...?"]

They also raised concerns about the Democratic Party's request for the Constitutional Court to make the ruling on the 25th.

They noted that the following day is the ruling on Lee Jae-myung's appeal, suggesting it an attempt to align the judiciary's timeline with that of a single individual (Lee Jae-myung).

The People Power Party expressed condolences to the victims of the forest fires and urged the Democratic Party to stop outdoor protests and return to the National Assembly to focus on overcoming the disaster.

Criticism also arose regarding the Democratic Party referring to President Yoon as an "arsonist," accusing them of politicizing the forest fires.

[Kang Myung-gu/People Power Party Member: "Forest fires have occurred in over thirty places nationwide. Is it really normal to use even forest fires as a political claim for the president's removal?"]

Regarding the ruling on Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment trial scheduled for tomorrow (Mar. 24), the People Power Party urged a clear judgment on the quorum issue for the impeachment motion against the acting president.

They also emphasized that if Prime Minister Han returns, the ministers of defense and interior, who are responsible for public safety, should be appointed immediately.

KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP criticize DP's intimidation
    • 입력 2025-03-24 01:58:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

In response to the news of the Democratic Party setting up its tent headquarters, the People Power Party criticized it as judicial intimidation and a buildup to resist the impeachment ruling.

They also called for the suspension of outdoor rallies in consideration of the fire disaster situation.

Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the details.

[Report]

The People Power Party strongly condemned the Democratic Party's plan for a tent headquarters battle.

They pointed out that it is a violation of the separation of powers for the legislature to intimidate the judiciary to impeach the president.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Isn't the installation of the tent headquarters a preparation to resist if the Constitutional Court's decision goes against their wishes...?"]

They also raised concerns about the Democratic Party's request for the Constitutional Court to make the ruling on the 25th.

They noted that the following day is the ruling on Lee Jae-myung's appeal, suggesting it an attempt to align the judiciary's timeline with that of a single individual (Lee Jae-myung).

The People Power Party expressed condolences to the victims of the forest fires and urged the Democratic Party to stop outdoor protests and return to the National Assembly to focus on overcoming the disaster.

Criticism also arose regarding the Democratic Party referring to President Yoon as an "arsonist," accusing them of politicizing the forest fires.

[Kang Myung-gu/People Power Party Member: "Forest fires have occurred in over thirty places nationwide. Is it really normal to use even forest fires as a political claim for the president's removal?"]

Regarding the ruling on Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment trial scheduled for tomorrow (Mar. 24), the People Power Party urged a clear judgment on the quorum issue for the impeachment motion against the acting president.

They also emphasized that if Prime Minister Han returns, the ministers of defense and interior, who are responsible for public safety, should be appointed immediately.

KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.
김유대
김유대 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

동시다발 대형 산불 나흘째…‘여의도 면적 30배 <br>가까이 불탔다’

동시다발 대형 산불 나흘째…‘여의도 면적 30배 가까이 불탔다’
‘확산하는 불길’ 주택 등 90여 동 불타…천년 고찰도 삼켰다

‘확산하는 불길’ 주택 등 90여 동 불타…천년 고찰도 삼켰다
“몸만 빠져 나왔어요”…밤새 뜬눈으로 ‘노심초사’

“몸만 빠져 나왔어요”…밤새 뜬눈으로 ‘노심초사’
경북 의성 산불 사흘째…진화율 60%

경북 의성 산불 사흘째…진화율 60%
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.