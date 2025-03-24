PPP criticize DP's intimidation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In response to the news of the Democratic Party setting up its tent headquarters, the People Power Party criticized it as judicial intimidation and a buildup to resist the impeachment ruling.



They also called for the suspension of outdoor rallies in consideration of the fire disaster situation.



Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the details.



[Report]



The People Power Party strongly condemned the Democratic Party's plan for a tent headquarters battle.



They pointed out that it is a violation of the separation of powers for the legislature to intimidate the judiciary to impeach the president.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Isn't the installation of the tent headquarters a preparation to resist if the Constitutional Court's decision goes against their wishes...?"]



They also raised concerns about the Democratic Party's request for the Constitutional Court to make the ruling on the 25th.



They noted that the following day is the ruling on Lee Jae-myung's appeal, suggesting it an attempt to align the judiciary's timeline with that of a single individual (Lee Jae-myung).



The People Power Party expressed condolences to the victims of the forest fires and urged the Democratic Party to stop outdoor protests and return to the National Assembly to focus on overcoming the disaster.



Criticism also arose regarding the Democratic Party referring to President Yoon as an "arsonist," accusing them of politicizing the forest fires.



[Kang Myung-gu/People Power Party Member: "Forest fires have occurred in over thirty places nationwide. Is it really normal to use even forest fires as a political claim for the president's removal?"]



Regarding the ruling on Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment trial scheduled for tomorrow (Mar. 24), the People Power Party urged a clear judgment on the quorum issue for the impeachment motion against the acting president.



They also emphasized that if Prime Minister Han returns, the ministers of defense and interior, who are responsible for public safety, should be appointed immediately.



KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.



