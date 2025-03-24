Anyang keeps playoff hopes alive

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The professional basketball team Jung Kwan Jang has achieved a thrilling victory over Hyundai Mobis, marking their fourth consecutive win after a series of lead changes.



With this victory, they have climbed back to a tie for 6th place with DB, igniting a fierce competition for the final playoff spots.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the details.



[Report]



In desperate need of a spring basketball boost, Jung Kwan Jang aggressively pressured Hyundai Mobis from the start.



O'Bryant led the charge with his outside shooting, hitting shots from all over the court, while Park Ji-hoon and Burton contributed to a 12-point lead at halftime.



However, starting in the third quarter, Hyundai Mobis launched a fierce counterattack led by Seo Myung-jin's three-pointers, ultimately allowing them to take the lead.



In a critical situation early in the fourth quarter, with a nearly 10-point deficit, it was captain Park Ji-hoon who took charge.



[Park Ji-hoon/Jung Kwan Jang: "The opposite player needs to be there in earlier! They keep coming through here, you know what I mean!"]



It seemed that the charismatic timeout called by the captain worked, as Jung Kwan Jang's O'Bryant and Gomez hit consecutive outside shots to ignite their comeback, with Park Ji-hoon eventually hitting a three-pointer to take the lead, roaring in front of the home fans.



With just 5 seconds left, Byun Jun-hyung's crucial block shot sealed the deal for Jung Kwan Jang, now standing in a tie for 6th place with four consecutive wins, keeping their playoff hopes alive.



[Park Ji-hoon/Jung Kwan Jang: "When we were down by about 10 points, I thought, 'What do we do?' But thanks to my senior teammates encouraging me from the bench, I was able to find the strength to push through."]



LG, led by the balanced performances of Tamayo, Yoo Gi-sang, and Marei, moved ahead in the fierce competition for 2nd place by defeating the Gas Corporation.



KCC successfully broke their losing streak by defeating SK, who had already secured the regular season championship.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



