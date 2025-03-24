Norway wins first WC qualifiers match

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Will we be able to see Erling Haaland, considered the best striker in the world, at next year's North, Central America World Cup?



Haaland's home country, Norway, has lit a hopeful signal for their World Cup qualification in 28 years by achieving a resounding victory in their first European qualifying match.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.



[Report]



Haaland's opponent was the weak Moldova, ranked 151st in the FIFA rankings.



Haaland was responsible for the team's second goal in the 23rd minute of the first half.



Haaland had two options, but he scored his 39th international goal with a forward-cutting movement.



Norway was not just Haaland's team alone.



Four players, including Oskar and Sørloth, scored evenly, leading to a 5-0 victory.



Haaland, who has always enjoyed vacations at the beach during World Cups or Euro tournaments. But he is determined to help his country Norway qualify after 28 years.



During the international match break, retired players from Liverpool and Chelsea gathered together.



The towering Peter Crouch, over 2 meters tall, thrilled home fans by scoring with his head just like in his playing days.



Crouch delighted fans even more by showcasing his signature robot dance celebration.



Crouch scored another goal with his foot, becoming the star of the match.



[Peter Crouch/Former Liverpool Striker: "I never thought I'd come back here in any capacity as a player. Score a couple of goals in front of my family and friends, it was amazing."]



Wales succeeded in breaking the 1-1 deadlock with a goal from a corner kick.



The hero was Ben Davies, a teammate of Son Heung-min at Tottenham.



Wales defeated Kazakhstan 3-1, taking the first step towards World Cup qualification.



This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!