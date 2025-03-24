[News Today] IMPEACHMENT OF PRIME MINISTER HAN DISMISSED

입력 2025-03-24 15:42:00 수정 2025-03-24 15:42:14 News Today





[LEAD]

The Constitutional Court dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. After 87 days, Han has immediately returned to his duties as Acting President and Prime Minister.



[REPORT]

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



Five of the eight justices voted to dismiss the motion. One voted to impeach him. Two voted to reject the motion entirely.



However, four of the five justices voting to dismiss the impeachment acknowledged that Han’s decision to defer the appointment of additional Constitutional Court justices was in violation of the law and the Constitution.



They said that the violations were not serious enough to remove him from office, adding there is no evidence showing his intention to paralyze the court.



Han was cleared of the accusations that he had colluded in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of emergency martial law.



The court found no evidence that Han actively sought to legitimize the emergency martial law, such as by recommending a Cabinet meeting.



As the only one voting to uphold Han’s impeachment, Justice Chung Kye-sun called for his dismissal from office, saying he violated the Constitution and law by refusing to promptly request candidate recommendations for an independent counsel tasked with looking into insurrection charges against the president.



The court did not accept Han’s claim that as he was acting president, the National Assembly needed at least 200 votes to pass the impeachment motion against him, a quorum applied to a president, not to a prime minister.



However, Justice Jeong Hyeong-sik and Cho Han-chang voted to reject the impeachmtion entirely, arguing that impeachment of an acting president should follow the quorum requirements for a president.



The court did not deliver a separate ruling on whether or not the declaration of emergency martial law was unconstitutional itself, which is also a key issue in the impeachment trial against President Yoon.



Han immediately returned to his duties as acting president.



Han Duck-soo/ Acting President

There should be no ideological division. Our key task is to help the nation further advance and move forward.



The People Power Party said the ruling reaffirms that the parliamentary impeachment motion against Han was a politically-motivated move by the opposition bloc.



The Democratic Party said the verdict clearly shows Han’s refusal to appoint Constitutional Court justices was unconstitutional.