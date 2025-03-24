News Today

[News Today] IMPEACHMENT OF PRIME MINISTER HAN DISMISSED

입력 2025.03.24 (15:42) 수정 2025.03.24 (15:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Constitutional Court dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. After 87 days, Han has immediately returned to his duties as Acting President and Prime Minister.

[REPORT]
The Constitutional Court has dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Five of the eight justices voted to dismiss the motion. One voted to impeach him. Two voted to reject the motion entirely.

However, four of the five justices voting to dismiss the impeachment acknowledged that Han’s decision to defer the appointment of additional Constitutional Court justices was in violation of the law and the Constitution.

They said that the violations were not serious enough to remove him from office, adding there is no evidence showing his intention to paralyze the court.

Han was cleared of the accusations that he had colluded in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of emergency martial law.

The court found no evidence that Han actively sought to legitimize the emergency martial law, such as by recommending a Cabinet meeting.

As the only one voting to uphold Han’s impeachment, Justice Chung Kye-sun called for his dismissal from office, saying he violated the Constitution and law by refusing to promptly request candidate recommendations for an independent counsel tasked with looking into insurrection charges against the president.

The court did not accept Han’s claim that as he was acting president, the National Assembly needed at least 200 votes to pass the impeachment motion against him, a quorum applied to a president, not to a prime minister.

However, Justice Jeong Hyeong-sik and Cho Han-chang voted to reject the impeachmtion entirely, arguing that impeachment of an acting president should follow the quorum requirements for a president.

The court did not deliver a separate ruling on whether or not the declaration of emergency martial law was unconstitutional itself, which is also a key issue in the impeachment trial against President Yoon.

Han immediately returned to his duties as acting president.

Han Duck-soo/ Acting President
There should be no ideological division. Our key task is to help the nation further advance and move forward.

The People Power Party said the ruling reaffirms that the parliamentary impeachment motion against Han was a politically-motivated move by the opposition bloc.

The Democratic Party said the verdict clearly shows Han’s refusal to appoint Constitutional Court justices was unconstitutional.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] IMPEACHMENT OF PRIME MINISTER HAN DISMISSED
    • 입력 2025-03-24 15:42:00
    • 수정2025-03-24 15:42:14
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Constitutional Court dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. After 87 days, Han has immediately returned to his duties as Acting President and Prime Minister.

[REPORT]
The Constitutional Court has dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Five of the eight justices voted to dismiss the motion. One voted to impeach him. Two voted to reject the motion entirely.

However, four of the five justices voting to dismiss the impeachment acknowledged that Han’s decision to defer the appointment of additional Constitutional Court justices was in violation of the law and the Constitution.

They said that the violations were not serious enough to remove him from office, adding there is no evidence showing his intention to paralyze the court.

Han was cleared of the accusations that he had colluded in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of emergency martial law.

The court found no evidence that Han actively sought to legitimize the emergency martial law, such as by recommending a Cabinet meeting.

As the only one voting to uphold Han’s impeachment, Justice Chung Kye-sun called for his dismissal from office, saying he violated the Constitution and law by refusing to promptly request candidate recommendations for an independent counsel tasked with looking into insurrection charges against the president.

The court did not accept Han’s claim that as he was acting president, the National Assembly needed at least 200 votes to pass the impeachment motion against him, a quorum applied to a president, not to a prime minister.

However, Justice Jeong Hyeong-sik and Cho Han-chang voted to reject the impeachmtion entirely, arguing that impeachment of an acting president should follow the quorum requirements for a president.

The court did not deliver a separate ruling on whether or not the declaration of emergency martial law was unconstitutional itself, which is also a key issue in the impeachment trial against President Yoon.

Han immediately returned to his duties as acting president.

Han Duck-soo/ Acting President
There should be no ideological division. Our key task is to help the nation further advance and move forward.

The People Power Party said the ruling reaffirms that the parliamentary impeachment motion against Han was a politically-motivated move by the opposition bloc.

The Democratic Party said the verdict clearly shows Han’s refusal to appoint Constitutional Court justices was unconstitutional.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재, 한덕수 총리 탄핵 기각…5명 기각 의견

헌재, 한덕수 총리 탄핵 기각…5명 기각 의견
한 대행, 대국민 담화 통해 “극단으로 갈라진 사회는 불행…여야와 정부 달라져야”

한 대행, 대국민 담화 통해 “극단으로 갈라진 사회는 불행…여야와 정부 달라져야”
한 총리 탄핵 기각…여 “환영, 탄핵 남발에 경종”, 야 “존중, 국민 납득할지 의문”

한 총리 탄핵 기각…여 “환영, 탄핵 남발에 경종”, 야 “존중, 국민 납득할지 의문”
경북 의성 산불 사흘째…진화율 71%

경북 의성 산불 사흘째…진화율 71%
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.