[News Today] SIMULTANEOUS WILDFIRES IN KOREA
입력 2025.03.24 (15:42)
[LEAD]
Over the weekend, dry weather triggered widespread wildfires, causing extensive damage. The wildfire burned almost 8,000 hectares of forest areas, resulting tragic loss of lives. Here's more.
[REPORT]
Heavy smoke seems to consume the mountain.
"It's spread too far. It's spread all the way to that side, too."
"It's a really big fire."
Strong winds fan the already devastating fire.
The unstoppable blaze destroys even the millennium-old Unramsa Temple.
The wildfire at Uiseong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province was started accidentally by a visitor at around 11 a.m. on March 22nd.
Fueled by strong winds, the fire burned through 100 hectares of land in just three hours and the wildfire alert was raised to the highest level.
The fire destroyed 5,700 hectares, that's equal to the size of some 1,900 football fields. Around 1,500 residents of nearby villages are forced to evacuate.
Thick smoke from the fire paints the sky in cloudy orange.
It's been four days since level three fire alert was issued for the wildfire in Sancheong, Gyeongsangnam-do Province.
The fire jumped over the river to spread to the other side, forcing residents to evacuate the area in a hurry.
Heo Dong/ Sancheong-gun resident
I heard explosions and saw the flames were already nearing. Fearing the fire would quickly reach us, we jumped on the car and fled.
The fire couldn't be extinguished even though firefighters tried to put it out all night long. Four firefighters were killed in the fire.
Firefighters are still trying to extinguish the fires in Ulsan's Ulju county where the alert was raised to the highest level.
Arid conditions and strong winds caused over forty fires of all sizes to erupt over the weekend.
Among them, three were major fires rated level three.
As firefighters fail to contain wildfires that broke out in several places all at once, the government has declared a state of national disaster for Ulsan and the Gyeongsangbuk-do and Gyeongsangnam-do regions.
