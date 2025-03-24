News Today

[News Today] SIMULTANEOUS WILDFIRES IN KOREA

입력 2025.03.24 (15:42) 수정 2025.03.24 (15:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Over the weekend, dry weather triggered widespread wildfires, causing extensive damage. The wildfire burned almost 8,000 hectares of forest areas, resulting tragic loss of lives. Here's more.

[REPORT]
Heavy smoke seems to consume the mountain.

"It's spread too far. It's spread all the way to that side, too."
"It's a really big fire."

Strong winds fan the already devastating fire.

The unstoppable blaze destroys even the millennium-old Unramsa Temple.

The wildfire at Uiseong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province was started accidentally by a visitor at around 11 a.m. on March 22nd.

Fueled by strong winds, the fire burned through 100 hectares of land in just three hours and the wildfire alert was raised to the highest level.

The fire destroyed 5,700 hectares, that's equal to the size of some 1,900 football fields. Around 1,500 residents of nearby villages are forced to evacuate.

Thick smoke from the fire paints the sky in cloudy orange.

It's been four days since level three fire alert was issued for the wildfire in Sancheong, Gyeongsangnam-do Province.

The fire jumped over the river to spread to the other side, forcing residents to evacuate the area in a hurry.

Heo Dong/ Sancheong-gun resident
I heard explosions and saw the flames were already nearing. Fearing the fire would quickly reach us, we jumped on the car and fled.

The fire couldn't be extinguished even though firefighters tried to put it out all night long. Four firefighters were killed in the fire.

Firefighters are still trying to extinguish the fires in Ulsan's Ulju county where the alert was raised to the highest level.

Arid conditions and strong winds caused over forty fires of all sizes to erupt over the weekend.

Among them, three were major fires rated level three.

As firefighters fail to contain wildfires that broke out in several places all at once, the government has declared a state of national disaster for Ulsan and the Gyeongsangbuk-do and Gyeongsangnam-do regions.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] SIMULTANEOUS WILDFIRES IN KOREA
    • 입력 2025-03-24 15:42:31
    • 수정2025-03-24 15:42:43
    News Today

[LEAD]
Over the weekend, dry weather triggered widespread wildfires, causing extensive damage. The wildfire burned almost 8,000 hectares of forest areas, resulting tragic loss of lives. Here's more.

[REPORT]
Heavy smoke seems to consume the mountain.

"It's spread too far. It's spread all the way to that side, too."
"It's a really big fire."

Strong winds fan the already devastating fire.

The unstoppable blaze destroys even the millennium-old Unramsa Temple.

The wildfire at Uiseong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province was started accidentally by a visitor at around 11 a.m. on March 22nd.

Fueled by strong winds, the fire burned through 100 hectares of land in just three hours and the wildfire alert was raised to the highest level.

The fire destroyed 5,700 hectares, that's equal to the size of some 1,900 football fields. Around 1,500 residents of nearby villages are forced to evacuate.

Thick smoke from the fire paints the sky in cloudy orange.

It's been four days since level three fire alert was issued for the wildfire in Sancheong, Gyeongsangnam-do Province.

The fire jumped over the river to spread to the other side, forcing residents to evacuate the area in a hurry.

Heo Dong/ Sancheong-gun resident
I heard explosions and saw the flames were already nearing. Fearing the fire would quickly reach us, we jumped on the car and fled.

The fire couldn't be extinguished even though firefighters tried to put it out all night long. Four firefighters were killed in the fire.

Firefighters are still trying to extinguish the fires in Ulsan's Ulju county where the alert was raised to the highest level.

Arid conditions and strong winds caused over forty fires of all sizes to erupt over the weekend.

Among them, three were major fires rated level three.

As firefighters fail to contain wildfires that broke out in several places all at once, the government has declared a state of national disaster for Ulsan and the Gyeongsangbuk-do and Gyeongsangnam-do regions.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재, 한덕수 총리 탄핵 기각…5명 기각 의견

헌재, 한덕수 총리 탄핵 기각…5명 기각 의견
한 대행, 대국민 담화 통해 “극단으로 갈라진 사회는 불행…여야와 정부 달라져야”

한 대행, 대국민 담화 통해 “극단으로 갈라진 사회는 불행…여야와 정부 달라져야”
한 총리 탄핵 기각…여 “환영, 탄핵 남발에 경종”, 야 “존중, 국민 납득할지 의문”

한 총리 탄핵 기각…여 “환영, 탄핵 남발에 경종”, 야 “존중, 국민 납득할지 의문”
경북 의성 산불 사흘째…진화율 71%

경북 의성 산불 사흘째…진화율 71%
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.