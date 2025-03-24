[News Today] KOREAN FAMILY MISSING IN U.S.

[LEAD]

Three Korean family members, traveling in the Western part of the U.S., have gone missing. Local police are now searching after the family visited the Grand Canyon and lost contact. The investigation is exploring a potential link to a nearby winter storm collision.



[REPORT]

Three Korean women traveling in the western United States have been out of contact for 10 days, prompting a local police investigation.



They are a 59-year-old woman, her 33-year-old daughter and 54-year-old sister.



They were originally scheduled to arrive in Korea on March 17.



But, after losing contact since the 13th, their family in Korea reported the missing to the foreign ministry, prompting an investigation.



The three were last known to be traveling near the Grand Canyon.



Local police said their rental car’s GPS signal showed it passed a highway toward Las Vegas around 3:30 p.m. on the 13th.



It was just 1.6 kilometers from the site of a 22-vehicle pileup caused by a winter storm at the time.



Two people were killed and 16 injured, but police have confirmed that the missing Koreans were not among them.



However, due to fires that destroyed several vehicles during the crash, it remains difficult to determine whether the missing individuals were affected.



John Paxton/ Coconino County Sheriff's Office, Arizona

Since the 13th, there has been no phone pings that we’ve seen, no phone calls, no credit card use and that GPS, there’s never been another point on that GPS on that vehicle. So that does make it difficult.“



Local police said there have been no possibility of foul play yet.



They are continuing search efforts near the region by mobilizing helicopters and distributing leaflets with the missing people's information.