News Today

[News Today] KOREAN FAMILY MISSING IN U.S.

입력 2025.03.24 (15:42) 수정 2025.03.24 (15:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Three Korean family members, traveling in the Western part of the U.S., have gone missing. Local police are now searching after the family visited the Grand Canyon and lost contact. The investigation is exploring a potential link to a nearby winter storm collision.

[REPORT]
Three Korean women traveling in the western United States have been out of contact for 10 days, prompting a local police investigation.

They are a 59-year-old woman, her 33-year-old daughter and 54-year-old sister.

They were originally scheduled to arrive in Korea on March 17.

But, after losing contact since the 13th, their family in Korea reported the missing to the foreign ministry, prompting an investigation.

The three were last known to be traveling near the Grand Canyon.

Local police said their rental car’s GPS signal showed it passed a highway toward Las Vegas around 3:30 p.m. on the 13th.

It was just 1.6 kilometers from the site of a 22-vehicle pileup caused by a winter storm at the time.

Two people were killed and 16 injured, but police have confirmed that the missing Koreans were not among them.

However, due to fires that destroyed several vehicles during the crash, it remains difficult to determine whether the missing individuals were affected.

John Paxton/ Coconino County Sheriff's Office, Arizona
Since the 13th, there has been no phone pings that we’ve seen, no phone calls, no credit card use and that GPS, there’s never been another point on that GPS on that vehicle. So that does make it difficult.“

Local police said there have been no possibility of foul play yet.

They are continuing search efforts near the region by mobilizing helicopters and distributing leaflets with the missing people's information.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] KOREAN FAMILY MISSING IN U.S.
    • 입력 2025-03-24 15:42:56
    • 수정2025-03-24 15:43:16
    News Today

[LEAD]
Three Korean family members, traveling in the Western part of the U.S., have gone missing. Local police are now searching after the family visited the Grand Canyon and lost contact. The investigation is exploring a potential link to a nearby winter storm collision.

[REPORT]
Three Korean women traveling in the western United States have been out of contact for 10 days, prompting a local police investigation.

They are a 59-year-old woman, her 33-year-old daughter and 54-year-old sister.

They were originally scheduled to arrive in Korea on March 17.

But, after losing contact since the 13th, their family in Korea reported the missing to the foreign ministry, prompting an investigation.

The three were last known to be traveling near the Grand Canyon.

Local police said their rental car’s GPS signal showed it passed a highway toward Las Vegas around 3:30 p.m. on the 13th.

It was just 1.6 kilometers from the site of a 22-vehicle pileup caused by a winter storm at the time.

Two people were killed and 16 injured, but police have confirmed that the missing Koreans were not among them.

However, due to fires that destroyed several vehicles during the crash, it remains difficult to determine whether the missing individuals were affected.

John Paxton/ Coconino County Sheriff's Office, Arizona
Since the 13th, there has been no phone pings that we’ve seen, no phone calls, no credit card use and that GPS, there’s never been another point on that GPS on that vehicle. So that does make it difficult.“

Local police said there have been no possibility of foul play yet.

They are continuing search efforts near the region by mobilizing helicopters and distributing leaflets with the missing people's information.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재, 한덕수 총리 탄핵 기각…5명 기각 의견

헌재, 한덕수 총리 탄핵 기각…5명 기각 의견
한 대행, 대국민 담화 통해 “극단으로 갈라진 사회는 불행…여야와 정부 달라져야”

한 대행, 대국민 담화 통해 “극단으로 갈라진 사회는 불행…여야와 정부 달라져야”
한 총리 탄핵 기각…여 “환영, 탄핵 남발에 경종”, 야 “존중, 국민 납득할지 의문”

한 총리 탄핵 기각…여 “환영, 탄핵 남발에 경종”, 야 “존중, 국민 납득할지 의문”
경북 의성 산불 사흘째…진화율 71%

경북 의성 산불 사흘째…진화율 71%
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.