[News Today] HELPING UNDOCUMENTED MIGRANT CHILD

입력 2025-03-24





[LEAD]

The Ministry of Justice will extend temporary residency for undocumented migrant children by three more years. This decision arrives just days before the current measures were due to end.



[REPORT]

This young lady from Myanmar came to Korea along with her family nine years ago. They were fleeing from a regional conflict in their home country.



Until she turned 18, she stayed in Korea undocumented.



Undocumented migrant from Myanmar /(VOICE MODIFIED)

I couldn't have credit cards, bank accounts or even mobile phones under my name. It was rough.



Back in January, she regained hope by receiving a visa for temporary residency status granted by the Ministry of Justice to undocumented migrant children.



Undocumented migrant from Myanmar /(VOICE MODIFIED)

I want to become a social worker or dental hygienist. I have to try hard on my own to make a living.



The justice ministry has decided to extend the relief measures designed to help undocumented migrant children, which have been proven to be effective so far, by three years.



They were initially slated to end on March 31.



More supplementary measures have also been enacted.



The underage siblings of migrant children who are eligible for the measures will also be granted residency status.



The goal is to prevent family separations caused by forced repatriations of some family members.



There are also new preconditions requiring the parents of unregistered migrant children to take social integration courses.



Human rights groups dedicated to helping migrant children have welcomed the extension of measures, but they are also urging their legislation.



Kim Sa-gang / Migration & Human Rights Institute

When the children become adults or graduate high school, their parents must leave the country leading to more uncertainty for the parents.



The justice ministry says if the measures are enforced on a permanent basis, children could be used as a means for illegal immigration.



So far, some 1,200 undocumented migrant children have received residency status through the relief measures.