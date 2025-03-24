[News Today] NK TESTS MISSILE DURING JOINT DRILL

[LEAD]

North Korea has unveiled images of a surface-to-air missile test and a visit by leader Kim Jong-un to the Nampo Shipyard. This show of force aligned with the end of the 11-day joint South Korea-U.S. military drills. We look at the timing and intent behind these actions.



[REPORT]

A missile launched from the ground flies in a curve and explodes as if it has intercepted its target midair.



This image was disclosed by North Korea to claim it has successfully tested its newest surface-to-air missile.



N. Korean Central TV/

On March 20, we carried out a test-firing to verify the comprehensive combat performance of the latest surface-to-air missile weapon system.



The test took place last Thursday, the final day of the South Korea-U.S. joint military drills, which had started on March 10.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff has found that before the joint drills officially ended, North Korea launched a cruise missile near Onchon-gun County in Nampo, followed by a surface-to-air missile to intercept it as part of a test launch.



Surface-to-air missiles are regarded as a high-strategic value weapon designed to respond to the overwhelming air force capabilities of South Korea and the U.S.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who personally oversaw the missile firing, also visited Nampo Shipyard, where military vessels are manufactured, to urge efforts to bolster the country's shipbuilding capacity, which is key for its naval power.



Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification

N. Korea signals its growing ability to counter U.S. by advancing strategic and

air defense weapons without direct provocation.



Pyongyang harshly criticized the joint exercises aimed at removing nuclear weapons, threatening to use "lethal military means" and "point-of-origin strike."



Seoul has called Pyongyang's claims baseless, reiterating that the joint drills were annual, defensive exercises aimed at deterring war and maintaining peace.