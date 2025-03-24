[News Today] NJZ TO GO ON A HIATUS

[LEAD]

Group NewJeans, currently performing under NJZ, announced a temporary halt to their activities. This comes after the court's decision which accepted the injunction request from New Jeans' management agency.



[REPORT]

K-pop group NewJeans which goes by a new name NJZ, performed their new act at a music festival in Hong Kong on Sunday.



The members then said in respect of the court's decision. they will go on a hiatus for a while.



Last Friday, the court accepted the injunction request from New Jeans' management agency, putting a brake on the members' individual activities.



Meanwhile, the members spoke about their feelings at an interview with the U.S.-based TIME magazine right after the court's ruling.



They said they were disappointed at the court's decision and said they didn't think that the K-pop industry would change overnight.



They also said that their situation reflects the current reality in Korea and the nation wanted to turn them into revolutionaries.



The magazine reported that Danielle, one of the group members, broke into tears during the interview and the K-pop industry is plagued by high incidence of idol suicides and grueling work conditions.