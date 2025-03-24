[News Today] SNOWY BAENGNOKDAM CRATER LAKE

입력 2025-03-24 15:44:29 수정 2025-03-24 15:44:41 News Today





[LEAD]

After a heavy snowfall this winter, the summit of Hallasan, which had been closed off, has reopened after 50 days. Over the weekend, visitors flocked to enjoy the scenic snow views.



[REPORT]

Parts of Hallasan Mountain are covered in snow.



Baengnokdam Lake presents a majestic sight at the summit.



A colony of Korean fir trees stands out with a mystical allure with the branches blanketed in snow.



The signs around the trekking trail are obscured by the snow piled more than a meter high.



The mountain summit, which had been closed off due to heavy snow, was reopened after some 50 days.



The first one thousand visitors who reserved their places in advance can't stop marveling at the wondrous wintery scenery of the Hallasan National Park.



Lee Ju-bong, Shin Ji-hye/ Suwon residents

It was a difficult climb and we thought about giving up. But now we're proud of ourselves. Tourists must see Baengnokdam Lake at least once in their lives.



It takes roughly four hours to reach the summit and trekking was made even harder by the snow, but it definitely provides an unforgettable experience.



Kim Hye-su, Lee Seon-mi/ Seoul residents

I completed Hallasan trekking with my friend. It's on my bucket list. The snow

made the trek hard, but once I reached the top, the sights were awesome.



Hallasan Mountain retained its untainted beauty with unusually high snow precipitation this winter.



The trails to the top will be opened in order as the temperatures keep climbing.