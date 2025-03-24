[News Today] SNOWY BAENGNOKDAM CRATER LAKE
입력 2025.03.24 (15:44) 수정 2025.03.24 (15:44)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
After a heavy snowfall this winter, the summit of Hallasan, which had been closed off, has reopened after 50 days. Over the weekend, visitors flocked to enjoy the scenic snow views.
[REPORT]
Parts of Hallasan Mountain are covered in snow.
Baengnokdam Lake presents a majestic sight at the summit.
A colony of Korean fir trees stands out with a mystical allure with the branches blanketed in snow.
The signs around the trekking trail are obscured by the snow piled more than a meter high.
The mountain summit, which had been closed off due to heavy snow, was reopened after some 50 days.
The first one thousand visitors who reserved their places in advance can't stop marveling at the wondrous wintery scenery of the Hallasan National Park.
Lee Ju-bong, Shin Ji-hye/ Suwon residents
It was a difficult climb and we thought about giving up. But now we're proud of ourselves. Tourists must see Baengnokdam Lake at least once in their lives.
It takes roughly four hours to reach the summit and trekking was made even harder by the snow, but it definitely provides an unforgettable experience.
Kim Hye-su, Lee Seon-mi/ Seoul residents
I completed Hallasan trekking with my friend. It's on my bucket list. The snow
made the trek hard, but once I reached the top, the sights were awesome.
Hallasan Mountain retained its untainted beauty with unusually high snow precipitation this winter.
The trails to the top will be opened in order as the temperatures keep climbing.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] SNOWY BAENGNOKDAM CRATER LAKE
-
- 입력 2025-03-24 15:44:29
- 수정2025-03-24 15:44:41
[LEAD]
After a heavy snowfall this winter, the summit of Hallasan, which had been closed off, has reopened after 50 days. Over the weekend, visitors flocked to enjoy the scenic snow views.
[REPORT]
Parts of Hallasan Mountain are covered in snow.
Baengnokdam Lake presents a majestic sight at the summit.
A colony of Korean fir trees stands out with a mystical allure with the branches blanketed in snow.
The signs around the trekking trail are obscured by the snow piled more than a meter high.
The mountain summit, which had been closed off due to heavy snow, was reopened after some 50 days.
The first one thousand visitors who reserved their places in advance can't stop marveling at the wondrous wintery scenery of the Hallasan National Park.
Lee Ju-bong, Shin Ji-hye/ Suwon residents
It was a difficult climb and we thought about giving up. But now we're proud of ourselves. Tourists must see Baengnokdam Lake at least once in their lives.
It takes roughly four hours to reach the summit and trekking was made even harder by the snow, but it definitely provides an unforgettable experience.
Kim Hye-su, Lee Seon-mi/ Seoul residents
I completed Hallasan trekking with my friend. It's on my bucket list. The snow
made the trek hard, but once I reached the top, the sights were awesome.
Hallasan Mountain retained its untainted beauty with unusually high snow precipitation this winter.
The trails to the top will be opened in order as the temperatures keep climbing.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.