Han Duck-soo impeachment dismissed

[Anchor]



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has returned as acting president.



It has been 87 days since the impeachment motion was filed.



Among the eight constitutional judges, five dismissed the case, while two expressed opinions of rejection.



There was only one opinion in support.



First, we have reporter Gong Min-kyung.



[Report]



[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "Order, we dismiss the request for adjudication in this case."]



The Constitutional Court made a dismissal judgement in 87 days since the impeachment motion against acting President Han Duck-soo was filed.



Out of the eight constitutional judges, five dismissed the case, one was in favor, and two expressed opinions of rejection.



Among the five judges who dismissed the case, four believed that acting President Han Duck-soo's deferral on the appointment of constitutional judges was a violation of the constitution or law.



However, they did not see any justification for dismissal, while the remaining Judge Kim Bok-hyeong judged that the deferral of the appointment was not unconstitutional or illegal at all.



[Kim Hyung-du/Constitutional Judge: "There is no evidence or objective data to recognize that it was aimed at incapacitating the Constitutional Court."]



The only judge who expressed an opinion in favor, Chung Kye-sun, determined that the delay in recommending candidates for the so-called 'special investigation into insurrection' and the suspension of the appointment of judges were serious enough to warrant dismissal.



[Chung Kye-sun/Constitutional Judge: "Causing a constitutional crisis, the degree of violation is serious enough to justify dismissal."]



Judges Cheong Hyung-sik and Cho Han-chang stated that the quorum for the impeachment motion against the Prime Minister, who is acting on behalf of the president, should be judged based on the president's standards, and they expressed the opinion that the impeachment motion should be 'rejected.'



However, the Constitutional Court did not provide a separate judgment on the evidentiary issues of the suspect interrogation records from investigative agencies or the so-called 'controversy over the withdrawal of insurrection charges.'



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



