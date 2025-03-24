Rival parties clash over rulings

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party has demanded an apology from Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, stating that the Constitutional Court has sounded the alarm against the massive opposition party's reckless impeachment actions.



The Democratic Party has expressed respect for the Constitutional Court's judgment but questioned whether the public would accept it, repeatedly urging for the swift removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Reporter Park Young-min has the details.



[Report]



The result of the Democratic Party's excessive impeachment actions is a record of nine defeats.



The People Power Party stated, "This is a serious warning from the judiciary regarding the Democratic Party's legislative recklessness," and demanded an apology from Leader Lee Jae-myung.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "(For the strategic) hasty impeachment that paralyzed the government for 87 days, you must sincerely apologize to the public."]



Criticism poured in, including remarks about "a warning against constitutional violations and mass impeachment" and "responsibility should be taken through political retirement."



Expectations for President Yoon's return to duty have increased.



[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Member: "I cautiously predict the president's return to duty..."]



However, it was pointed out that the quorum needed for the impeachment of the acting president which is set on the quorum rules for a prime minister grants the massive opposition party unlimited power for impeachment.



The Democratic Party expressed strong regret while respecting the Constitutional Court's decision.



They questioned who would accept a decision that states one cannot be impeached for violating constitutional duties.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "(If one violates constitutional duties) intentionally and with malice, is it forgiven? I believe our citizens will make the judgment."]



They reiterated their call for a swift ruling on President Yoon following the ruling on the acting president.



[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party Member: "I will wait for the unanimous removal order from the eight Constitutional Court justices."]



The dismissal of the acting president's impeachment is seen as a measure for national stability before the removal of President Yoon, and there are voices suggesting that a re-impeachment of the acting president is now possible due to the Constitutional Court's quorum judgment.



The presidential office stated, "It has been proven that the excessive impeachment was a malicious political offensive," and expressed hope that this would be the starting point for normalizing state affairs.



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



