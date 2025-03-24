Court rules on Han Duck-soo

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (3.24), we will take a closer look at the Constitutional Court's decision.



The Constitutional Court concluded that Han Duck-soo, the acting president, did not actively intervene in the emergency martial law to the extent that it warranted his dismissal.



Therefore, it did not make a judgment on whether the emergency martial law was lawful.



Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has the details.



[Report]



The National Assembly's impeachment committee included the allegation that Acting President Han Duck-soo conspired or tolerated the declaration of emergency martial law as grounds for impeachment.



However, six constitutional judges did not acknowledge this.



They stated that there was no evidence or data indicating prior knowledge of the emergency martial law, nor were there any active actions such as proposing the declaration of emergency martial law.



Considering that the other two judges expressed a dismissal opinion without making a judgment on the issue, it can be said that there was no special disagreement on this matter.



[Kim Hyung-doo/Constitutional Court Justice: "We could not find any evidence or objective materials to acknowledge facts related to the impeachment, such as not proposing a cabinet meeting after the National Assembly's resolution to demand the lifting of emergency martial law."]



However, the Constitutional Court did not examine whether the declaration of emergency martial law was lawful or whether the cabinet meeting held just before the declaration had substance.



It appears that they judged there was no need to look into this part since Acting President Han Duck-soo did not actively intervene in the emergency martial law.



[Cha Jin-ah/Professor at Korea University Law School: "For example, there is no need to further judge whether it constitutes an insurrection aimed at incapacitating the National Assembly."]



As a result, the section related to emergency martial law in the entire 39-page Constitutional Court decision was only about one page long, making it quite concise.



This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



