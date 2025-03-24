Wildfire spreads to Andong

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yes, now we will take a closer look at the spreading wildfire situation, and we will provide more news related to the impeachment later.



The wildfire in Uiseong, Gyeongbuk is spreading towards Andong, driven by the wind.



The city of Andong has issued an emergency evacuation order for residents in danger zones.



First, we have reporter Moon Da-ae.



[Report]



Red flames and smoke are rising from the mountain.



The wildfire that started in Uiseong has spread to Andong, fueled by strong winds.



As the flames approached, the city of Andong issued an emergency evacuation order to residents in areas adjacent to Uiseong, such as Giran-myeon and Imha-myeon.



More than a thousand people, including patients from nursing homes and residents, have evacuated from Andong.



In the afternoon, strong winds exceeding 10 meters per second swept through the wildfire site, causing the flames to burn even more fiercely.



[Kim Jin-soo/Anpyeong-myeon, Uiseong-gun: "The wind was very strong, and in an instant, the entire village became a sea of fire. I was so flustered and I did my best to protect this farm...."]



Concerned about potential casualties due to the intense wildfire, forestry authorities also issued an emergency evacuation order to the firefighting personnel who were extinguishing the fire in the mountains.



[Shin Myung-kyu/Uiseong-eup, Uiseong-gun: "Since there was a fire last time, I was surprised thinking that such things happen again, and this time I was even more surprised than the first time...."]



The fierce flames engulfed a highway rest area as well.



As the wildfire spread to Andong, a building attached to the rest area at the boundary between Uiseong and Andong was burned down.



The wildfire threatened cultural heritage sites, including the Okryeonsa Temple and the national heritage site Gounsa Temple, prompting urgent evacuation of cultural assets.



[Monk Doryun/Gounsa General Affairs Director: "Originally, we should follow the manual for these cultural assets, but due to the emergency situation, we must ensure safety...."]



Although the firefighting rate temporarily increased with the concentrated deployment of helicopters, the combination of high temperatures and strong winds is causing the damage area to continue to expand.



This is KBS News, Moon Da-ae.



