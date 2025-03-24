News 9

Quorum for acting authority 151

[Anchor]

A judgment has been made regarding how many votes are needed in the National Assembly to impeach the acting president.

The Constitutional Court's decision stated that it is not 200 votes, but 151 votes.

This indicates that the president, elected directly by the people, is different from the prime minister.

We continue with reporter Choi Yoo-kyung.

[Report]

[Woo Won-shik/Chairman of the National Assembly/Dec. 27, 2024: "This is the impeachment motion against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. I would like to state that it will be decided by a majority of the attending members."]

During the impeachment motion against acting president Han Duck-soo, the required quorum was based on the prime minister's standard, which is a majority of the attending members, or 151 votes.

The ruling party argued that since Han Duck-soo was in the position of acting president, the quorum should be based on the president's standard of 200 votes, but this was not accepted.

The Constitutional Court viewed that the required quorum for the impeachment of the acting president should indeed be based on the prime minister's standard.

The prime minister, appointed with the consent of the National Assembly, has a different level of 'democratic legitimacy' compared to the president, who is directly elected by the people, and thus the quorum should be applied according to their original status.

[Kim Hyung-du/Constitutional Court Justice: "Compared to the president's democratic legitimacy, the prime minister only possesses a significantly reduced indirect democratic legitimacy, which clearly distinguishes their status from that of the president."]

Additionally, it was noted that the prime minister acts on behalf of the president according to the law, and there is no separate status of acting president or acting representative.

Among the eight Constitutional Court justices, six made this judgment.

The remaining justices, Cheong Hyung-sik and Cho Han-chang, argued that the acting president should be regarded as having a status equivalent to that of the president, and that this aligns with the constitutional intent of exercising impeachment cautiously.

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

