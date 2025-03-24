Wildfire in Sancheong continues

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The wildfire in Sancheong, Gyeongnam has been ongoing for four days.



Now, let's go to Sancheong.



Reporter Moon Geu-rin, the wildfire belt is still visible.



What is the current rate of containment?



[Report]



Yes, we have been battling the wildfire for four days, but we have not yet managed to control the large flames.



In the distance behind me, the belt of the wildfire is clearly visible.



As night falls, the forest authorities have withdrawn all the firefighting helicopters that were deployed in the afternoon.



Currently, the wind is picking up, and the flames seem to be growing stronger.



The forest authorities are mobilizing all available personnel and resources, but the containment rate remains at 85%, and the fire has not been extinguished.



More than 1,600 firefighters and public officials, along with over 220 firefighting vehicles, are continuing their efforts even at night.



The atmosphere is extremely dry, and with strong winds added, it is a situation where we cannot let our guard down for a moment.



Today (3.24), strong winds of 8 to 13 m/s have been blowing around the wildfire site since the evening.



The area affected by the wildfire has expanded to 1,553 hectares due to the ongoing fire for four days.



The total length of the fire line has reached 53 km, of which 8 km remains uncontained.



As the flames spread to the neighboring Okjong-myeon in Hadong-gun, the number of evacuees is also increasing.



Currently, a total of 1,143 residents have evacuated, with Sancheong having emergency shelters at 9 locations including 'Danseong Middle School,' and Hadong at 8 locations including 'Okjong Elementary School.'



The police believe that the fire started near a farm where a brush cutter was being used, causing sparks, and have summoned the farm owner as a witness for investigation.



This has been KBS News' Moon Geu-rin reporting from the wildfire site in Sancheong, Gyeongnam.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!