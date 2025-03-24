News 9

Firefighters battle wildfire

입력 2025.03.24 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Next, we will take a closer look at the situation in the areas affected by the forest fire.

The forest fire in Sancheong, Gyeongnam has been ongoing for four days.

The long-awaited rain is forecasted to arrive in three days, while firefighters at the front lines are doing their utmost to combat the flames.

Our reporter Lee Hyung-kwan has accompanied the scene.

[Report]

Flames are rising again from the ridge where the firefighting team had previously contained the fire.

They urgently announce the need for reinforcements via radio.

["Smoke has re-emerged from the back. Please check. (Yes, understood.)"]

Firefighters, with hoses slung over their shoulders, are descending the steep cliffs towards the raging flames.

Helicopters are continuously dropping water from the sky, while on the ground, firefighters are relying on hoses to confront the fire.

[Jo Dang-yeon/Forest Service Aerial Firefighting Team: "Strong winds are continuing to blow in the area we had contained, causing the fire to reignite. We are working to extinguish it."]

The biggest obstacle to extinguishing the forest fire is the strong gusts of wind sweeping through the valleys.

The strong winds have carried embers to the surrounding mountains.

This area is filled with a pungent smell and intense heat.

Although the Forest Service personnel are conducting firefighting operations, the embers keep reigniting.

Firefighters, struggling under the worst conditions, cannot afford to relax even when the flames temporarily subside.

They carefully turn over each piece of charcoal and mound of dirt.

This is to find any remaining embers that might still be smoldering.

[Jo Chang-ho/Forest Service Aerial Firefighting Team: "The ground firefighting personnel, as the last line of defense, must approach, spray water, and cover with dirt; only then can we achieve complete extinguishment."]

After four days of battling the fire, with no time to rest and only a roll of kimbap to quell their hunger.

The hearts of the more than 2,400 personnel deployed to the Sancheong forest fire site are united.

[Park Jun-ho/Forest Service Aerial Firefighting Team: "Our bodies are very tired. We are exhausted because we need to completely contain the fire, but we are still working hard."]

Amid the dry weather, with dry weather advisories continuing at the forest fire site, the long-awaited rain is forecasted for this Thursday.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Firefighters battle wildfire
    • 입력 2025-03-24 23:48:46
    News 9
[Anchor]

Next, we will take a closer look at the situation in the areas affected by the forest fire.

The forest fire in Sancheong, Gyeongnam has been ongoing for four days.

The long-awaited rain is forecasted to arrive in three days, while firefighters at the front lines are doing their utmost to combat the flames.

Our reporter Lee Hyung-kwan has accompanied the scene.

[Report]

Flames are rising again from the ridge where the firefighting team had previously contained the fire.

They urgently announce the need for reinforcements via radio.

["Smoke has re-emerged from the back. Please check. (Yes, understood.)"]

Firefighters, with hoses slung over their shoulders, are descending the steep cliffs towards the raging flames.

Helicopters are continuously dropping water from the sky, while on the ground, firefighters are relying on hoses to confront the fire.

[Jo Dang-yeon/Forest Service Aerial Firefighting Team: "Strong winds are continuing to blow in the area we had contained, causing the fire to reignite. We are working to extinguish it."]

The biggest obstacle to extinguishing the forest fire is the strong gusts of wind sweeping through the valleys.

The strong winds have carried embers to the surrounding mountains.

This area is filled with a pungent smell and intense heat.

Although the Forest Service personnel are conducting firefighting operations, the embers keep reigniting.

Firefighters, struggling under the worst conditions, cannot afford to relax even when the flames temporarily subside.

They carefully turn over each piece of charcoal and mound of dirt.

This is to find any remaining embers that might still be smoldering.

[Jo Chang-ho/Forest Service Aerial Firefighting Team: "The ground firefighting personnel, as the last line of defense, must approach, spray water, and cover with dirt; only then can we achieve complete extinguishment."]

After four days of battling the fire, with no time to rest and only a roll of kimbap to quell their hunger.

The hearts of the more than 2,400 personnel deployed to the Sancheong forest fire site are united.

[Park Jun-ho/Forest Service Aerial Firefighting Team: "Our bodies are very tired. We are exhausted because we need to completely contain the fire, but we are still working hard."]

Amid the dry weather, with dry weather advisories continuing at the forest fire site, the long-awaited rain is forecasted for this Thursday.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.
이형관
이형관 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수 대행, 국가안전보장회의 소집…<br>“철저한 대비 태세 유지”

한덕수 대행, 국가안전보장회의 소집…“철저한 대비 태세 유지”
한덕수 탄핵 소추 기각…“재판관 미임명, 파면할 정도 아냐”

한덕수 탄핵 소추 기각…“재판관 미임명, 파면할 정도 아냐”
의성 산불, 강풍 타고 안동으로 확산…진화대원도 긴급 대피

의성 산불, 강풍 타고 안동으로 확산…진화대원도 긴급 대피
최전방 산불 현장은…진화대원들 사력 다해 ‘악전고투’

최전방 산불 현장은…진화대원들 사력 다해 ‘악전고투’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.