Firefighters battle wildfire

[Anchor]



Next, we will take a closer look at the situation in the areas affected by the forest fire.



The forest fire in Sancheong, Gyeongnam has been ongoing for four days.



The long-awaited rain is forecasted to arrive in three days, while firefighters at the front lines are doing their utmost to combat the flames.



Our reporter Lee Hyung-kwan has accompanied the scene.



[Report]



Flames are rising again from the ridge where the firefighting team had previously contained the fire.



They urgently announce the need for reinforcements via radio.



["Smoke has re-emerged from the back. Please check. (Yes, understood.)"]



Firefighters, with hoses slung over their shoulders, are descending the steep cliffs towards the raging flames.



Helicopters are continuously dropping water from the sky, while on the ground, firefighters are relying on hoses to confront the fire.



[Jo Dang-yeon/Forest Service Aerial Firefighting Team: "Strong winds are continuing to blow in the area we had contained, causing the fire to reignite. We are working to extinguish it."]



The biggest obstacle to extinguishing the forest fire is the strong gusts of wind sweeping through the valleys.



The strong winds have carried embers to the surrounding mountains.



This area is filled with a pungent smell and intense heat.



Although the Forest Service personnel are conducting firefighting operations, the embers keep reigniting.



Firefighters, struggling under the worst conditions, cannot afford to relax even when the flames temporarily subside.



They carefully turn over each piece of charcoal and mound of dirt.



This is to find any remaining embers that might still be smoldering.



[Jo Chang-ho/Forest Service Aerial Firefighting Team: "The ground firefighting personnel, as the last line of defense, must approach, spray water, and cover with dirt; only then can we achieve complete extinguishment."]



After four days of battling the fire, with no time to rest and only a roll of kimbap to quell their hunger.



The hearts of the more than 2,400 personnel deployed to the Sancheong forest fire site are united.



[Park Jun-ho/Forest Service Aerial Firefighting Team: "Our bodies are very tired. We are exhausted because we need to completely contain the fire, but we are still working hard."]



Amid the dry weather, with dry weather advisories continuing at the forest fire site, the long-awaited rain is forecasted for this Thursday.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.



