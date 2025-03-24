Han addresses urgent national issues

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Acting President Han Duck-soo stated that he will immediately go to work to address urgent issues.



He directed a full-scale response to the forest fires and visited the affected areas.



Acting President Han also emphasized social integration and requested bipartisan cooperation from the National Assembly.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the story.



[Report]



The Constitutional Court's ruling of impeachment dismissal has reinstated Han Duck-soo as acting president after 87 days.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "I will address the urgent matters first."]



He first visited the Central Disaster Response Headquarters to emphasize a government-wide response to extinguish the forest fires.



He held a meeting with cabinet members to check on the issues of each ministry and issued emergency directives related to security and public safety.



Acting President Han then visited the forest fire site in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province.



["We are working hard right now."]



He urged for utmost safety for the firefighting personnel and promised support for housing costs and tax relief to the displaced residents.



The government has additionally declared Uljin-gun in Ulsan, Uiseong-gun in , and Hadong-gun in South Gyeongsang Province as special disaster areas due to the increasing damage from the forest fires.



Acting President Han also delivered a message for social integration.



He stated in a public address that the people do not want to be polarized, that the ruling and opposition parties and the government must truly change, and that he will start with himself, appealing for bipartisan cooperation from the National Assembly.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "What we have clearly witnessed and learned over the past few years is that a society divided into extremes only leads to misfortune and does not fulfill anyone's dreams."]



However, the general view is that acting Prime Minister Han's days ahead are not easy.



He must immediately make decisions on issues such as the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice Ma Eun-hyuk, the special counsel bill regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee, and whether to exercise veto power over the commercial law amendment.



This is Lee Hyun-jun from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!