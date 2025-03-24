News 9

Han addresses urgent national issues

입력 2025.03.24 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Acting President Han Duck-soo stated that he will immediately go to work to address urgent issues.

He directed a full-scale response to the forest fires and visited the affected areas.

Acting President Han also emphasized social integration and requested bipartisan cooperation from the National Assembly.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the story.

[Report]

The Constitutional Court's ruling of impeachment dismissal has reinstated Han Duck-soo as acting president after 87 days.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "I will address the urgent matters first."]

He first visited the Central Disaster Response Headquarters to emphasize a government-wide response to extinguish the forest fires.

He held a meeting with cabinet members to check on the issues of each ministry and issued emergency directives related to security and public safety.

Acting President Han then visited the forest fire site in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province.

["We are working hard right now."]

He urged for utmost safety for the firefighting personnel and promised support for housing costs and tax relief to the displaced residents.

The government has additionally declared Uljin-gun in Ulsan, Uiseong-gun in , and Hadong-gun in South Gyeongsang Province as special disaster areas due to the increasing damage from the forest fires.

Acting President Han also delivered a message for social integration.

He stated in a public address that the people do not want to be polarized, that the ruling and opposition parties and the government must truly change, and that he will start with himself, appealing for bipartisan cooperation from the National Assembly.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "What we have clearly witnessed and learned over the past few years is that a society divided into extremes only leads to misfortune and does not fulfill anyone's dreams."]

However, the general view is that acting Prime Minister Han's days ahead are not easy.

He must immediately make decisions on issues such as the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice Ma Eun-hyuk, the special counsel bill regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee, and whether to exercise veto power over the commercial law amendment.

This is Lee Hyun-jun from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Han addresses urgent national issues
    • 입력 2025-03-24 23:48:46
    News 9
[Anchor]

Acting President Han Duck-soo stated that he will immediately go to work to address urgent issues.

He directed a full-scale response to the forest fires and visited the affected areas.

Acting President Han also emphasized social integration and requested bipartisan cooperation from the National Assembly.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the story.

[Report]

The Constitutional Court's ruling of impeachment dismissal has reinstated Han Duck-soo as acting president after 87 days.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "I will address the urgent matters first."]

He first visited the Central Disaster Response Headquarters to emphasize a government-wide response to extinguish the forest fires.

He held a meeting with cabinet members to check on the issues of each ministry and issued emergency directives related to security and public safety.

Acting President Han then visited the forest fire site in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province.

["We are working hard right now."]

He urged for utmost safety for the firefighting personnel and promised support for housing costs and tax relief to the displaced residents.

The government has additionally declared Uljin-gun in Ulsan, Uiseong-gun in , and Hadong-gun in South Gyeongsang Province as special disaster areas due to the increasing damage from the forest fires.

Acting President Han also delivered a message for social integration.

He stated in a public address that the people do not want to be polarized, that the ruling and opposition parties and the government must truly change, and that he will start with himself, appealing for bipartisan cooperation from the National Assembly.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "What we have clearly witnessed and learned over the past few years is that a society divided into extremes only leads to misfortune and does not fulfill anyone's dreams."]

However, the general view is that acting Prime Minister Han's days ahead are not easy.

He must immediately make decisions on issues such as the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice Ma Eun-hyuk, the special counsel bill regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee, and whether to exercise veto power over the commercial law amendment.

This is Lee Hyun-jun from KBS News.
이현준
이현준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수 대행, 국가안전보장회의 소집…<br>“철저한 대비 태세 유지”

한덕수 대행, 국가안전보장회의 소집…“철저한 대비 태세 유지”
한덕수 탄핵 소추 기각…“재판관 미임명, 파면할 정도 아냐”

한덕수 탄핵 소추 기각…“재판관 미임명, 파면할 정도 아냐”
의성 산불, 강풍 타고 안동으로 확산…진화대원도 긴급 대피

의성 산불, 강풍 타고 안동으로 확산…진화대원도 긴급 대피
최전방 산불 현장은…진화대원들 사력 다해 ‘악전고투’

최전방 산불 현장은…진화대원들 사력 다해 ‘악전고투’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.